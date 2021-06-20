IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, IND vs NZ Live cricket WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Tom Latham and Devon Conway lead New Zealand’s strong reply against India on day 3 of the WTC final 2021 in Southampton. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bundled out India for a modest score of 217 in the first innings of the WTC Final. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli miss out on their respective half-centuries as Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets. Kohli led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out – came into his own with a steely knock. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Southampton Weather Updates, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 3: Play Starts, Rain Threat Still Looms

Also Read - WTC Final: You Have to Show Patience And Discipline - VVS Laxman on Rishabh Pant's Dismissal
Also Read - WTC FINAL: Kyle Jamieson Breaks Several Records With Five-Wicket Haul Against India

Live Updates

  • 8:42 PM IST

    India will have to continue to be patient. They have bowled well, probably a little too wide but they were quite disciplined. Their pacers haven’t got a lot out of the surface yet but if you keep hitting the right lines and length, you will be rewarded. Will we see the Indians dominate after the break?

  • 8:42 PM IST

    New Zealand trail India by 181 runs

  • 8:41 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Updates: The session started with the Kiwis bundling the Indian tail quickly and then it was onto their batters who have done a decent job so far. Not easy to play under such conditions but they have looked assured and scored whenever gotten an opportunity. The Kiwis will now hope that both the batters have got their eye in and they will hope they can cash in.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates WTC Final A good session for the Kiwis. Yes, they haven’t scored freely but they haven’t lost a wicket and it will get easier to score as the game goes on. For now though, they will be the one heading into the break with their noses in front but India not far from coming back in it. NZ 36/0 at TEA vs IND (217-all out) | Devon Conway 18*, Tom Latham 17*

  • 8:34 PM IST

    New Zealand 36/0 at TEA vs India

  • 8:34 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: FOUR! Shot from Conway! Angled this on the pads. Conway clips it past the diving Rishabh Pant towards fine leg fence for a boundary. New Zealand 36/0 in 19.3 overs vs India (217)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score WTC Final Updates: Tight over from Shami – 2 runs from it. Length and on off, this one takes off after landing. Conway looks to block. It goes off the shoulder but over the slip cordon for one. New Zealand 22/0 in 14 overs vs India (217)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Conway-Lathan solid; NZ solid response vs IND

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final Updates: Well, it has started to rain. It has started to get a little heavy too and the umpires have decided to go off. The covers are also coming on. The Indian players do not want to go off and they are standing there. Possible it is going to be a passing shower and judging by everyone’s reaction, it does seem like a passing shower. It already seems to have stopped but there is a big cloud over the ground. That was a very short delay, the players make their way back out and the action will resume again. New Zealand 19/0 in 10 overs vs India (217)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final: FOUR! Delightful! That is trademark Conway! Fuller and around off from Jasprit Bumrah, this is driven through covers, he just uses the pace of the ball and it races away to the fence. NZ 16/0 in 7.5 overs vs IND (217)