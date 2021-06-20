IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, IND vs NZ Live cricket WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Ravichandran Ashwin strikes and picked up the important wicket of Tom Latham for 30; India draw first blood against New Zealand on day 3 of the WTC final in Southampton. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bundled out India for a modest score of 217 in the first innings of the WTC Final. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli miss out on their respective half-centuries as Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets. Kohli led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out – came into his own with a steely knock. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Southampton Weather Updates, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 3: Play Starts, Rain Threat Still Looms

Live Updates

  • 10:17 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final: FOUR! Swept away! This will break some shackles for New Zealand. Ashwin bowls a loopy ball, full and on leg, Williamson gets low and sweeps it through the square leg region for a boundary. New Zealand 76/1 in 38.5 overs vs India (217)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    Ashwin strikes, Latham departs – NZ lose 1st wicket

  • 9:57 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Online WTC Final: OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Tom Latham for 30. And here comes the first breakthrough after a lot of hardwork by India and it comes through Ashwin. Loopy ball, full outside off from Ash, Latham looks to lift it over the short cover fielder, but this time he wasn’t able to do that. As Virat Kohli leaps and collects it at a good height. Ashwin jumps and punches in the air in delight. New Zealand 70/1 in 34.3 overs vs India (217)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates IND vs NZ LIVE: DRINKS! New Zealand going strongly! Conway and Latham have got off to a good start but they will need to continue as it is not easy to start on this wicket. India know if they can get one, they can get a few quick but who will provide that one wicket they so desperately need. We will find out if there is a hero, stay tuned. NZ 70/0 vs IND (217)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: FOUR! Over the infield. Loopy ball from Ravichandran Ashwin, outside off, Conway gets on one knee and drives it over the cover region for a boundary. Well played by Conway. The left-hander moves to 38. New Zealand are moving along nicely at the moment! New Zealand 69/0 vs India (217)

  • 9:41 PM IST

  • 9:38 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: FOUR! In the gap and safe. Good length ball from Mohammed Shami, outside off, Latham cuts it uppishly through gully, but there is no man there. As the ball goes through the gap into the boundary. NZ 65/0 in 31.5 overs vs IND (217) at The Rose Bowl

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:27 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final Updates: FOUR! Nicely played by Devon Conway! Fuller and on middle from Jasprit Bumrah, this is worked through mid-wicket. It races away to the fence. 50 up for New Zealand as well.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Conway-Latham Knit 50-Run Stand