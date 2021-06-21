IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 4 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 2021, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Rain has delayed the start of IND vs NZ Day 4 in the WTC Final in Southampton. The covers are on and the scenes are not great at the Rose Bowl. India’s batting superstars struggled to decode the big riddle called Kyle Jamieson while the bowlers found new batting sensation Devon Conway a difficult customer as New Zealand finished the third day of the World Test Championship final in a strong position. Jamieson’s second five-wicket haul against India in three Tests had Virat Kohli’s men all out for 217 in overcast conditions. In reply, New Zealand were 101 for two at stumps as Conway – 54 off 152 balls – scored his third successive Test half-century before flicking one-off Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shami before the close of play. Jamieson decimated India with marvellous figures of – 5/31 – with generous help from the relentless Neil Wagner – 2/40 – and the crafty duo of Tim Southee – 1/64 – and Trent Boult – 2/47. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Day 4 Southampton Weather Forecast Today WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand, June 21, Monday: Rain, Bad Light to Play Spoilsport at Rose Bowl

Live Updates

  • 3:06 PM IST

  • 2:58 PM IST
    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: Well this could be a frustrating day for the cricket aficionados as well the players. We hope that the sky clear soon and we can some action today.
  • 2:44 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: As expected on Day 4, it is pouring down in Southampton and we are in for a delayed start. It really doesn’t look good at the moment.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: The latest update is that it is currently raining heavily in Southampton and it doesn’t look good for the entire day as the rain forecast is more than 60%.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    Big Praise for ‘Big Riddle’

  • 2:11 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: Coming to the game now, have to say, the Kiwis hold the edge. The trail is just over 100 and they still have 8 wickets in the bag. However, if momentum is a thing, it is surely with India after they got Conway just before bad light ended the Day’s play. Virat Kohli would know on such wickets, things can change pretty quickly, like it did when India was batting. One can expect the Indians to come out all pumped up and we could well be in for an exciting session but not sure for now when play will get underway.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the World Test Championship final. Before everything, we know all of you have just one question in your mind at the moment and that’s, how’s the weather? Is it raining? Are we going to have any play today? Well, for now, all we can update is, it is raining, drizzling to be precise, the covers are on, it is heavily overcast and it does not look good. Now moving to the final question, judging by the forecast, it seems like we aren’t going to have any play today but being an optimist, keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for some action later on.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final: Virat Kohli and Co. eye early wickets to deny New Zealand any sort of momentum going forward in the World Test Champioship final. Meanwhile, Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson and experienced Ross Taylor hold the key for them. They experienced Kiwi pair would look to take the game away from Indians with an important partnership.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: STAT ATTACK – This is the first time since 2013 in Tests in England, openers from both teams have managed to survive the first 20 overs of their respective first innings. Rohit-Shubman – 62-run stand; Conway-Latham – 70-run stand.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Jamieson rewinds Day 3 for fans