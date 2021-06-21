IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 4 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. As it continues to rain in Southampton, the chances to use the Reserve Day for IND vs NZ Day 4 in the WTC Final has grown by multiple folds. We have to play the waiting game here as the covers are on and the scenes are not great at the Rose Bowl. India's batting superstars struggled to decode the big riddle called Kyle Jamieson while the bowlers found new batting sensation Devon Conway a difficult customer as New Zealand finished the third day of the World Test Championship final in a strong position. Jamieson's second five-wicket haul against India in three Tests had Virat Kohli's men all out for 217 in overcast conditions. In reply, New Zealand were 101 for two at stumps as Conway – 54 off 152 balls – scored his third successive Test half-century before flicking one-off Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shami before the close of play. Jamieson decimated India with marvellous figures of – 5/31 – with generous help from the relentless Neil Wagner – 2/40 – and the crafty duo of Tim Southee – 1/64 – and Trent Boult – 2/47.