Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 2021, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. As it continues to rain in Southampton, the chances to use the Reserve Day for IND vs NZ Day 4 in the WTC Final has grown by multiple folds. We have to play the waiting game here as the covers are on and the scenes are not great at the Rose Bowl. India’s batting superstars struggled to decode the big riddle called Kyle Jamieson while the bowlers found new batting sensation Devon Conway a difficult customer as New Zealand finished the third day of the World Test Championship final in a strong position. Jamieson’s second five-wicket haul against India in three Tests had Virat Kohli’s men all out for 217 in overcast conditions. In reply, New Zealand were 101 for two at stumps as Conway – 54 off 152 balls – scored his third successive Test half-century before flicking one-off Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shami before the close of play. Jamieson decimated India with marvellous figures of – 5/31 – with generous help from the relentless Neil Wagner – 2/40 – and the crafty duo of Tim Southee – 1/64 – and Trent Boult – 2/47. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Fans Slam ICC For Getting Weather, Venue, Scheduling Wrong of Ind vs NZ WTC Final 2021 Final at Southampton, England

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ WTC Final: We’re back but with the same news! IT CONTINUES TO RAIN! The good thing is, there’s no puddles forming as of yet so we can probably start quickly once this rain stop. The question is, when will it stop? Conditions still remain the same. “We’ve had relentless rain for 5-6 hours,” says Nasser Hussain on air. The good thing is there are no big puddles or too much water logging on the outfield like Day 1!

    IND vs NZ Live Score WTC Final LIVE: Time for the action to begin! The players are making their way out to the centre. We are moments away from the first ball of Day 4. THIS IS WHAT WE WOULD BEEN WRITING HAD RAIN STAYED AWAY. For now, it continues to come down and our wait continues. We hope we come back with better news the next time.

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: There is no update on start time but it is expected that the first session will be washed due to rain. Not good news this for all the cricket fans out there.

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: Well this could be a frustrating day for the cricket aficionados as well the players. We hope that the sky clear soon and we can some action today.
    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: As expected on Day 4, it is pouring down in Southampton and we are in for a delayed start. It really doesn’t look good at the moment.

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: The latest update is that it is currently raining heavily in Southampton and it doesn’t look good for the entire day as the rain forecast is more than 60%.