IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 4 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 2021, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Wet outfield delays start of play in Southampton on Day 4 of WTC final between India and New Zealand. The chances to use the Reserve Day for IND vs NZ in the WTC Final has grown by multiple folds. We have to play the waiting game here as the covers are on and the scenes are not great at the Rose Bowl. India’s batting superstars struggled to decode the big riddle called Kyle Jamieson while the bowlers found new batting sensation Devon Conway a difficult customer as New Zealand finished the third day of the World Test Championship final in a strong position. Jamieson’s second five-wicket haul against India in three Tests had Virat Kohli’s men all out for 217 in overcast conditions. In reply, New Zealand were 101 for two at stumps as Conway – 54 off 152 balls – scored his third successive Test half-century before flicking one-off Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shami before the close of play. Jamieson decimated India with marvellous figures of – 5/31. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Live Streaming Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: When And Where to Watch Peshawar vs Karachi Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Also Read - WTC Final: ICC To Sell Tickets For Reserve Day at Reduced Rates
Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 21, Monday, India vs New Zealand Day 4, WTC 2021 Final: Rain Continues, Lunch is Being Taken; Washout Threat Looms Large

Live Updates

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Jamieson Reveals ‘Kiwi Gameplan’ on Day 4

  • 5:57 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates WTC Final: Welcome back. Those two words sound positive but unfortunately, nothing has changed at the Rose Bowl. India would want to have a bowl while New Zealand would want the winds to stop their howl. Jokes apart, it is still drizzling but the ‘good news’ is that we might just be 30 minutes away from action. The only thing is those 30 minutes are AFTER it completely stops drizzling. There is a lot of water just beside the boundary ropes but other than that, there is no waterlogging as such. Let’s sing then – give me some sunshine, give me no rain… At least for 3 more days!

  • 5:27 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score and Streaming IND vs NZ: We have some positive news this time! It has gotten brighter and the rain has almost stopped. The grounds men are also doing their job. LUNCH HAS ALSO BEEN TAKEN! So let’s hope we have even better news when we return.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Lunch Time in Southampton

  • 5:12 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Online: Officially lunch is take on Day 4 of WTC Final. Although it hasn’t entirely stopped drizzling, the super-soppers have veen working overtime to prepare the ground. We’ll be back in 40 minutes with further updates.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Good news from Southampton! It has almost stopped raining and the Sun is also out. We cannot tell you how much we’ve waited to type this update for you guys! Keeping our fingers crossed.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Reserve Day Prospects Grow as Rain Hampers Play

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Favourite Thing About Test Cricket?

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ WTC Final: We’re back but with the same news! IT CONTINUES TO RAIN! The good thing is, there’s no puddles forming as of yet so we can probably start quickly once this rain stop. The question is, when will it stop? Conditions still remain the same. “We’ve had relentless rain for 5-6 hours,” says Nasser Hussain on air. The good thing is there are no big puddles or too much water logging on the outfield like Day 1!

  • 4:06 PM IST

    Fun Times During Rain Session