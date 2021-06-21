IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 4 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 2021, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Play abandoned on day 4 of the WTC Final 2021 between India and New Zealand in Southampton as rain continues to play spoilsport. The chances to use the Reserve Day for IND vs NZ in the WTC Final has grown by multiple folds. We have to play the waiting game here as the covers are on and the scenes are not great at the Rose Bowl. India’s batting superstars struggled to decode the big riddle called Kyle Jamieson while the bowlers found new batting sensation Devon Conway a difficult customer as New Zealand finished the third day of the World Test Championship final in a strong position. Jamieson’s second five-wicket haul against India in three Tests had Virat Kohli’s men all out for 217 in overcast conditions. In reply, New Zealand were 101 for two at stumps as Conway – 54 off 152 balls – scored his third successive Test half-century before flicking one-off Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shami before the close of play. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 21, Monday, India vs New Zealand Day 4, WTC 2021 Final: Play Called Off

Live Updates

  • 7:47 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: DAY 4 HAS BEEN ABANDONED! This wasn’t a surprise, everyone kind of knew it all along, but that doesn’t take away the disappointment of it all. However, the best part is – we still have another six sessions in which we have to squeeze in just under three innings.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    Play Abandoned on Day 4 in Southampton

  • 7:28 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final Updates: The rain has picked up pace now and it has intensified. The chances of any play looks very gloomy and now the decision rests with the officials to take the final call. However, one major difference between today and day one is the absence of large water puddles in the outfield.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: What differently can we write from the previous update? It is RAINING a bit harder now. Yikes. Seems like that should be it because whatever chances were there of today’s play happening, seem to be going down the drain. Still, this is England and anything can happen. And now, dark clouds have come in to utlizie their free entry pass as well. That brings the never-ending issue of bad light as well. The good thing is that the forecast is decent for the next 2 days.

  • 7:13 PM IST

  • 7:11 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Updates WTC Final LIVE: Not too happy, are VVS Laxman and Shane Bond. With Day 4 also threatening to be washed out, that’s two full days gone, in a 6-day Test. However, their ire is more towards the rules regarding Bad Light as both reckon that the ICC should let umpires take their own decision regarding the bad light and not just stick to one particular number, as is the norm. So you check the reading when the light is dim on Day 1 and then if it goes beyond that level on other days, even if it is bright, you have to take the players off. Perhaps, if the ICC tweaks that rule a bit, things can get better.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND v NZ LIVE: Anything new? Nothing. The drizzle continues on its merry way and fans and players continue their long wait. There is some cricket going on though, as the Qualifier in the Pakistan Super League has gotten underway between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. You can check the scores from that game but remember to keep checking this space too.

  • 6:23 PM IST

  • 6:19 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live WTC Final Live Score Online: Ever wondered, if the World Test Championship had been held in the 1980s, which two teams would have made it to the final? West Indies would have been one for sure. Which would have been the second? England? Australia? New Zealand? Well, might tend to swerve towards the Aussies, but we may have different choices for sure!

  • 5:58 PM IST

