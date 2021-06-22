IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Slight drizzle once again delays the start of WTC final between India and New Zealand in Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. The pitch is covered and the ground staff are working tirelessly to save the outfield – India vs New Zealand Day 5 of WTC Final. The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. For the second time in the one-off clash, a whole day was lost after no play was possible also on an opening day. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. When it wasn’t the rain, bad light stopped play on both day two and day three. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 22, Tuesday, India vs New Zealand Day 5, WTC 2021 Final: Rain Has Stopped, Play Could Start Soon

Live Updates

  • 3:33 PM IST

  • 3:31 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score WTC Final LIVE: We have some positive news. The start is minutes away as Ian Bishop and Sunil Gavaskar are doing the pitch report. The covers are removed. It’s still drizzling a bit in Southampton but it is expected to clear soon.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score WTC Final LIVE: We have the official confirmation from BCCI that the play on Day 5 of the WTC Final has been delayed due to rain.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score and Updates IND vs NZ LIVE: And the start has been pushed ahead! It is just a little bit drizzling but it is persisting and the covers are on which means we won’t be starting on time. AGAIN! The good thing is, the players are in their whites, so they’re probably expecting the rain to pass away quickly. Fingers crossed!!!

  • 3:07 PM IST

    BCCI’s Latest Update From Southampton

  • 3:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score WTC Final LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane starts by saying he’s happy his family is here and got to spend time with them when they did not play for the two days. Also says there is a long way to go in this game, If they come on top in the first session by taking quick wickets then they will be in a good position. Adds it is England, anything can happen. Also says our bowlers have shown great patience and that’s how they should bowl in England with persistent line and length. Praises Shami and says, he can really shine in the UK if he keeps bowling fuller and maintains patience.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score WTC Final Updates IND vs NZ: So the start has been once again delayed in Southampton due to rain. Hopefully it stops soon and we can have some quality action.

  • 2:34 PM IST
    Live Cricket Score WTC Final Updates IND vs NZ: Oh no. Just as we thought we will have a start on time. It is now drizzling a bit in Southampton and the covers are back on the pitch. This could be once again frustrating for all the players as well as the fans.
  • 2:32 PM IST

  • 2:30 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score WTC Final Updates IND vs NZ: So we have great news and hopefully we able to get full-day action today if the rain gods stay away from Southampton. 196 overs still to go in this big WTC final and it will be interesting to note if we can get a result.