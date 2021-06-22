IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Slight drizzle once again delays the start of WTC final between India and New Zealand in Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. The pitch is covered and the ground staff are working tirelessly to save the outfield – India vs New Zealand Day 5 of WTC Final. The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. For the second time in the one-off clash, a whole day was lost after no play was possible also on an opening day. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. When it wasn’t the rain, bad light stopped play on both day two and day three. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 22, Tuesday, India vs New Zealand Day 5, WTC 2021 Final: Rain Has Stopped, Play Could Start Soon