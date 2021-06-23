IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 6 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Mohammed Shami’s incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as the World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing sixth and final day. If Shami brought India back with a four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249, Rohit Sharma – 30 runs – after all the hard work, made an error in judgement trying to leave a Tim Southee – 2/17 – in-dipper which trapped him plumb in-front. With Shubman Gill – 8 runs – also back in the hut, India finished the fifth day at 64 for 2 with a lead of 32 runs, having erased a 32-run deficit. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online, and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 23, Wednesday, India vs New Zealand Reserve Day, WTC 2021 Final: Sun Shining Bright, Play Likely to Start on Time

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ: The inaugural WTC Final between two best teams in the world – India and New Zealand has so far lived up to the hype. The bowlers have been superb with their immaculate line and length, and yesterday we were treated to some sensational seam bowling from Mohammed Shami and some swing from Tim Southee. We also witnessed a couple of quality knocks from two modern-day stalwarts – Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. On a pitch that assisted the pacers, both of them showcased their skill and put on a show for the fans or experts.

    Shades of ‘Captain Kohli’

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final: After five days of wait, the weather in Southampton looks nothing less than gorgeous. The Rose Bowl is soaked in bright sunshine. And what a huge first session we’ve got in store. The pressure will firmly be on India to avoid a collapse. A win looks unlikely and the next best thing – a draw – will require them to bat well for the next couple of hours at least.

    Mood in Southampton!

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: It’s the ‘Reserve Day’ of the WTC final. Despite all the time we have lost due to rain and bad light in this Test, we still have a slender hope of one of these sides to squeeze out a win. The Kiwis have more of a realistic chance to win this game. Yes, a draw seems the most obvious result but an Indian batting collapse can’t be ruled out especially in such conditions. Saying that though, the Indians have fared quite decently so far. They have shown good resilience in difficult conditions but they will have to continue to fight. The first session or maybe even the first hour could well indicate which way this game is going. All to play for then. Stay tuned…

