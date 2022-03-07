India Legends vs Pakistan Legends LIVE SCORE TODAY, Friendship Cup UAE

Sharjah: One of the biggest rivalries, India and Pakistan, will be active again as former legends roll back the clock on Match 6 in the UAE Friendship Cup 2022. Pakistan Legends have adapted really well to the T10 format so far, and have won their first game against Bollywood Kings comfortably. However, they suffered a loss to the World Legends in the second game and will need to better their performance this time around. Meanwhile, India Legends clinched a nail-biting thriller against the Bollywood Kings by two runs in their previous game and will be back in confidence. The Mohammad Azharuddin-led side suffered a heavy defeat in the first game to the World Legends and they will need a big performance in the upcoming game if they have to make it to the finals of the tournament which looks unpromising at the moment.Also Read - India Legends vs Pakistan Legends LIVE Streaming UAE Friendship Cup 2022, Match 6: Squads, Where And When to Watch in India at 6:30 PM IST

Match Details

Match: India Legends vs Pakistan Legends– UAE Friendship Cup 2022, Match 6

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Date & Time: March 7th at 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Dream11 Team Prediction, UAE Friendship Cup 2022, Match 06: Ind Legends vs Pak Legends Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Sharjah at 6:30 PM IST Mar 7 Mon

