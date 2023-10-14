By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
IND 157/3 In 22 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Rohit Stars As IND Wallop PAK By 7 Wickets
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: India bundle out Pakistan for 191 runs.
India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: Five Indian bowlers took two wickets each as the Men in Blue dismissed Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs during their marquee ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday. Skipper Babar Azam (56) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) top-scored for Pakistan as they lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.
Trending Now
Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.