IND 157/3 In 22 Overs | IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Rohit Stars As IND Wallop PAK By 7 Wickets

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: India bundle out Pakistan for 191 runs.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Pakistan VS India 191 (42.5) 188/3 (30.2) Run Rate: (Current: 6.2) IND need 4 runs in 118 balls at 0.20 rpo Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma (C) c Iftikhar Ahmed b Shaheen Afridi 86 (63) - 156/3 in 21.4 Over Shreyas Iyer 49 * (61) 2x4, 2x6 KL Rahul (W) 19 (29) 2x4, 0x6 Mohammad Nawaz (8.2-0-43-0) * Hasan Ali (6-0-34-1)

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: Five Indian bowlers took two wickets each as the Men in Blue dismissed Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs during their marquee ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday. Skipper Babar Azam (56) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) top-scored for Pakistan as they lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

