  LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Amit Shah Likely to Grace Narendra Modi Stadium!
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023

Updated: October 14, 2023 12:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash. The match is well-build up and it promises to be a high-scoring cracker. With Shubman Gill set to make a comeback, it would be a massive boost for the Indian team.

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Speed reached Narendra Modi Stadium for Blockbuster game India v Pakistan. And guess what, he has fans all around him, requesting him for selfies.

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:19 PM IST

    LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah would be in all probability attend the Mother of all Battles. There are going to be top BCCI officials present at the stadium as well.

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Bollywood star Salman Khan is in the studios with the broadcasters. The Bollywood actor is looking funky. Salman asks fans to cheer for India.

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    This is SURREAL!

  • Oct 14, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: A fake scorecard where India beat Pakistan 97 runs is going viral. As per the same scorecard, Kohli has hit 119*.

  • Oct 14, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting its 50th international match today between India and Pakistan. In terms of capacity, it is the biggest stadium in the world.

  • Oct 14, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: It is going to be hot and humid in Ahmedabad today, not ideal for players and the fans. But again, the stage will give inspiration and motivate the players.

  • Oct 14, 2023 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: Chicago Chacha will join us live soon. We will ask him questions on the rivalry that fascinates fans from both countries.

  • Oct 14, 2023 9:03 AM IST

    Actress Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today.

  • Oct 14, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) had urged that no fans march in with pan masala or gutka, as this causes numerous problems during the game.

