PAK 181/7 in 39 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Regular Wickets Put India in Box Seat

Updated: October 14, 2023 5:04 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash. The match is well-build up and it promises to be a high-scoring cracker. With Shubman Gill set to make a comeback, it would be a massive boost for the Indian team.

So yes, the toss is done and India have opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma at the toss said that his decision was influenced by the dew that is expected to come in later on in the day. India have Shubman Gill return to the side in place of Ishan Kishan.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Live Updates

  • Oct 14, 2023 5:06 PM IST

    PAK 186/7 in 40 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Hasan Ali comes down the track and smashes Hardik for a boundary. What a shot that was. Will this give Pakistan some momentum here?

  • Oct 14, 2023 5:04 PM IST

    PAK 181/7 in 39 Overs – Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Jadeja may have not picked up a wicket as yet, but he has kept things tight here and allowed the other bowlers to pick the wickets.

  • Oct 14, 2023 5:02 PM IST

    PAK 176/7 in 38 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack and the batters are looking on pressure and they are not looking to attack Bumrah. What a wonderful over by Bumrah giving only 2 runs in the end.

  • Oct 14, 2023 4:56 PM IST

    PAK 174/7 in 37 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack and he is trying to get the ball into the rough patch to get wickets. And as result he gave only 3 runs in the end.

  • Oct 14, 2023 4:50 PM IST

    PAK 171/7 in 35.2 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Bumrah picks another wicket. The ball came in and held its line to clean up Shadab Khan. Pakistan may not even get to 200, this would be embarrasing.

  • Oct 14, 2023 4:46 PM IST

    PAK 170/6 in 35 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Pakistan are now reeling at the moment. They may not even get to 250.

  • Oct 14, 2023 4:45 PM IST

    PAK 168/6 in 34.2 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: What an off-spinning delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. Rizwan played all over it and they are now reeling at the moment.

  • Oct 14, 2023 4:35 PM IST

    PAK 162/4 in 32.2 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Another one bites the dust, Kuldeep among the wickets finally. He traps Saud Shakeel in front and Pakistan lose their fourth wicket.

  • Oct 14, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    PAK 161/3 in 32 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: From here are on, Rizwan would hold the key. He would look to anchor the innings here at Ahmedabad.

  • Oct 14, 2023 4:27 PM IST

    PAK 157/3 in 31 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Harbhajan Singh has just said on commentary that Babar is a selfish player.

