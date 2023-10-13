Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: Ready For ‘Mother of All Battles’

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates,World Cup 2023: Here is where you can get the Ind vs Pak match LIVE Commentary and ball by Updates.

Published: October 13, 2023 5:23 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates,World Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: And finally, we are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 clash. The match takes place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

  • Oct 13, 2023 5:38 PM IST

    IND vs PAK ODI World Cup match ceremony: There will be a ceremony ahead of the World Cup, where Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will witness along with cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.

  • Oct 13, 2023 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE Report | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: Team India will look to win their eighth clash of the ODI World Cup clash.

  • Oct 13, 2023 5:33 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score: There are still speculations about India opener Shubman Gill the batter has already missed the first two matches of ODI World Cup citing illness.

  • Oct 13, 2023 5:31 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad.

