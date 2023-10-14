PAK 0/0 in 0 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Imam-Shafique Eye Steady START!

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: October 14, 2023 1:59 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash. The match is well-build up and it promises to be a high-scoring cracker. With Shubman Gill set to make a comeback, it would be a massive boost for the Indian team.

So yes, the toss is done and India have opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma at the toss said that his decision was influenced by the dew that is expected to come in later on in the day. India have Shubman Gill return to the side in place of Ishan Kishan.

Live Updates

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: We are ready for the start now with the national anthems done. There is a team huddle taking place at the moment.

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: Pakistan’s national anthem taking place now. It is an emotional moment for the Men in Geen. Big occasion for everyone.

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: The big news from an Indian point of view is that Shubman Gill would feature in the game at Ahmedabad.

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj would be eyeing an early breakthrough. Will they get it? We will find all that out soon!

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: There is a seas of blue outside the stadium. Massive gathering for the match. The stadium is packed to the rafters.

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:37 PM IST
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
    Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
  • Oct 14, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: “We will bowl first, cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere. Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary. It’s a good track, not going to change much, dew could be a big factor and keeping that in mind, we want to bowl first,” Rohit at the toss.

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score, CWC 2023: Rohit confirms that Shubman Gill would be featuring in the game. Crowd boos Babar Azam. The Pakistan captain admits he too would have bowled first.

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: India has won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit suspects there is going to be dew in the evening and that is why he has opted to field first.

  • Oct 14, 2023 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023 Opening Ceremony: Remember, the Opening Ceremony will take place inside the stadium during the mid-innings break. Be there to witness magic.

