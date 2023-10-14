PAK 0/0 in 0 Overs | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, CWC 2023: Imam-Shafique Eye Steady START!

Home

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: India win toss and Opt to Bowl first.

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates,World Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Live Cricket Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash. The match is well-build up and it promises to be a high-scoring cracker. With Shubman Gill set to make a comeback, it would be a massive boost for the Indian team.

So yes, the toss is done and India have opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma at the toss said that his decision was influenced by the dew that is expected to come in later on in the day. India have Shubman Gill return to the side in place of Ishan Kishan.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

