IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rebuild for Indian cricket team after early blows as Pakistan continue to rule the roost in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Dubai International Stadium. OUT! Hasan Ali removes Surykumar Yadav (11) as India sink further against Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle. Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3) in quick succession. TOSS – Babar Azam wins TOSS, Pakistan elect to BOWL against India in match 16 (Super 12 stage) – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli's ears with his 'diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation.

Live Updates

  • 8:32 PM IST

    IND vs PAK T20 Live Score and Updates: DRINKS! Have to say, the first 10 overs belonged to Pakistan! They are on top in this game, they got the three wickets and did not let India score freely too. They can’t rest on their laurels now though as Pant and Kohli have started to get a move on. One just gets the feeling that the momentum seems to be shifting in the last two overs or so. Can Pakistan strike back after the break or will India move ahead in the game? We will find out. Haris Rauf to bowl after the break…

  • 8:28 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today: FOUR! That is a cracking shot by Rishabh Pant! He’s stepping on the accelerator! Flatter ball from Mohammad Hafeez, right on the off pole and skidding in with the angle. Pant backs away, waits for it and then cuts it hard. The man at point dives but has no chance. Boundary. India 59/3 in 9.4 overs vs Pakistan

  • 8:26 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Live Match Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! That is a poor ball and it is punished by Rishabh Pant! Last ball spoils a good over of Shadab Khan! Quicker and shorter down the leg side. This is not what you want to bowl when there is a short fine leg as opposed to a fine leg. Pant gets low and hits it over that fielder for a boundary. IND 52/3 in overs vs PAK at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:19 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs PAK LIVE: Review time! Keeper Mohammad Rizwan is very, very confident. Rishabh Pant is the man in question! He has demanded a review and Azam takes it as an appeal for a caught behind is turned down. NOT OUT! UltraEdge shows no spike! This was a very risky shot though. The pressure was getting to him and he tried to break the shackles. Flatter ball, outside off. Pant gets low and attempts the reverse sweep. He gets no bat on it but Rizwan collects the ball and appeals. The appeal is turned down but Rizwan is very confident. The review is taken. UltraEdge shows that there was no bat or glove involved. India 42/3 in 7.5 overs vs Pakistan

  • 8:17 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Score- Dubai International Stadium – ‘Venue For Tonight’

  • 8:14 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming, IND vs PAK T20 LIVE: FOUR! Virat Kohli finishes the Powerplay with a delightful boundary. Fuller in length and outside off, Kohli strides forward and crunches it through cover-point for a glorious boundary. India are struggling at 36/3 after the first 6 overs.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    IND vs PAK T20 Live Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Hasan Ali removes Surykumar Yadav (11). Keeper Mohammad Rizwan takes a lovely diving catch. Boom..and boom…goes Hasan Ali! Hurls it across on a shortish length, outside off and seaming away with some extra bounce, Suryakumar Yadav flashes his bat at it but only manages to edge it behind. Mohammad Rizwan dives across to his right and grabs a fantastic catch, his 100th in T20s. IND 31/3 in 5.4 overs vs PAK at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:09 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs PAK T20 LIVE: SIX! TAKE THAT AFRIDI, SAYS KOHLI! What a shot! This one has been nailed by the Indian captain. Three dots, the pressure was building and Kohli decides to send the bowler packing. Shaheen serves it on a length around leg, Virat steps back to make room and launches it over long-on. India 30/2 in 4.5 overs vs Pakistan

  • 8:08 PM IST

  • 8:06 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav means business! He is looking confident here, good signs for Team India! Full and flighted around off from Imad Wasim, SKY goes down on one knee and sweeps it sweetly through backward square leg for a boundary. Showing no nerves. IND 21/2 in 4 overs vs PAK at Dubai International Stadium