IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score Today, India vs Pakistan T20 Live Score, India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rebuild for Indian cricket team after early blows as Pakistan continue to rule the roost in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Dubai International Stadium. OUT! Hasan Ali removes Surykumar Yadav (11) as India sink further against Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle. Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3) in quick succession. TOSS – Babar Azam wins TOSS, Pakistan elect to BOWL against India in match 16 (Super 12 stage) – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation. Check India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Pakistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Shaheen Afridi Gets Compared to Wasim Akram After he Dismisses Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul