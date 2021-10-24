IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score Today, India vs Pakistan T20 Live Score, India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- Pakistan openers – Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan lead strong reply in 152 chase against India in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest in Dubai.  FIFTY! Cometh the hour, Cometh the man’ – Virat Kohli scored a crucial half-century (59 off 47 balls), while Rishabh Pant played a good knock of 39 off 30 balls guide India to 151/7 in 20 overs versus Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest at the Dubai International Stadium. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31) and Hasan Ali (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Earlier, TOSS – Babar Azam wins TOSS, Pakistan elect to BOWL against India in match 16 (Super 12 stage) – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation. Check India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Pakistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - In Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan Announces Arrival of New Star On The World Stage

Live Updates

  • 9:55 PM IST

    IND vs PAK T20 Live Score Today, T20 WC 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Class written all over this shot! Babar Azam, you beauty! Back of a length, around off, Babar Azam stands back inside the crease and punches it with authority through the gap at covers. The fielder dives inside the ring but it’s away from him. PAK 18/0 in 1.5 overs vs IND (151/7) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 9:45 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, IND vs PAK LIVE: SIX! What a cracking shot! Rizwan you beauty! If you have watched PSL, you will know that Rizwan plays this shot particularly well. Short and around middle and leg from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rizwan rides the bounce and deposits it over deep square leg for a maximum. Pakistan 10/0 in over vs India (151/7)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Mohammad Rizwan is off the mark! Fuller in length and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan gets it away from the middle of the bat and eases it past wide mid-on. Varun Chakravarthy gives the chase and pulls it back to save a run for his team. Hang on a second, the replays show that Varun’s left hand was in contact with the rope when he was pushing the ball back in. A boundary is signalled after the confirmation comes from the third umpire.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Live Match Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Captain Virat Kohli addressed Team India in a huddle near the ropes. Some really focused words from him. He will fire his team for sure. Not going to serve it to Pakistan like this. Out come Pakistan openers – skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball with a slip in place. Rizwan is on strike. Let’s go!

  • 9:39 PM IST

    T20 World Cup LIVE SCORE- Will it be enough or PAK chase this down easily?

  • 9:33 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs PAK T20 LIVE: Shaheen Afridi says that getting the big wickets makes him happy. Adds that he worked on getting the ball to swing here as it gets easy for the batters if it doesn’t swing. Further adds that batting against the new ball will be a little difficult, but apart from that, it is a good pitch to bat on. Right then, can India defend the total to keep their streak intact? Will dew play a factor? How will both teams fare in the Powerplay? We will find all the answers in a short while. Stay tuned…

  • 9:29 PM IST

    Pakistan’s bowling was brilliant in the first 10 overs as they had their rivals on the mat. But they failed to deliver the knockout punch. India found a way to recover as apart from Shadab Khan, no other bowler managed to exert any pressure in the middle overs. Virat Kohli’s presence made sure that the strike was getting rotated and India managed to build a decent launching pad for the death overs. The Indian skipper scored a valiant fifty before getting out to Shaheen Afridi who picked the top three of the Indian batting line-up. Here he is for a quick chat…

  • 9:29 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Match Updates, T20 World Cup LIVE: It was a shocking start for India as they lost Rohit Sharma for a golden duck and then KL Rahul followed his opening partner soon. Shaheen Afridi showed ruthless form with the new ball and put India in an early spot of bother. Hasan Ali joined in and removed Suryakumar Yadav to make it three down inside the Powerplay. The early nerves for India though settled down after that and Rishabh Pant joined hands with Virat Kohli for a partnership. After a period of consolidation, Pant injected fresh blood into India’s recovery and attacked the Pakistan bowlers.

  • 9:28 PM IST

    IND vs PAK T20 LIVE SCORE- India 151/7 in 20 overs vs Pakistan

  • 9:26 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score and Updates, IND vs PAK LIVE: A bye to end! A superb last over then by Rauf! INDIA END WITH 151 FOR 7! Kumar walks right across to play the paddle scoop. Rauf bowls it short and well outside off. Kumar misses. They sneak a run which is a bye. Not a wide as Kumar had moved across. A fantastic last over by Haris Rauf but a couple of overs prior to that has allowed India to breach the 150-run mark. A really good comeback from India after early setbacks and this game is set up nicely. The scorecard reads 151 but it’s India versus Pakistan and you can easily add 15-20 runs to the target due to the pressure this clash brings. India 151/7 in 20 overs vs Pakistan in Dubai | Kohli 57, Pant 39; Afridi 3/39, Hasan 2/44