IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score Today, India vs Pakistan T20 Live Score, India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- Pakistan openers – Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan lead strong reply in 152 chase against India in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest in Dubai. FIFTY! Cometh the hour, Cometh the man’ – Virat Kohli scored a crucial half-century (59 off 47 balls), while Rishabh Pant played a good knock of 39 off 30 balls guide India to 151/7 in 20 overs versus Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest at the Dubai International Stadium. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31) and Hasan Ali (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Earlier, TOSS – Babar Azam wins TOSS, Pakistan elect to BOWL against India in match 16 (Super 12 stage) – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation. Check India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Pakistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - In Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan Announces Arrival of New Star On The World Stage