IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score Today, India vs Pakistan T20 Live Score, India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- The toss is only a few minutes away  – Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will take the field shortly at the Dubai International Stadium. The most sought-after megastars of the modern generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation. Yet, this is a match that every one awaits in the global event — the fans because of its novelty factor, the ICC and the broadcasters for filling up the coffers. Check India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Pakistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Ind vs Pak, T20 WC: Brad Hogg Predicts Babar Azam And Co Will Beat Virat Kohli's Team India in Dubai

Live Updates

  • 6:59 PM IST

  • 6:53 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Match- All Roads Lead to Dubai, Tonight!

  • 6:44 PM IST

  • 6:39 PM IST

    IND vs PAK T20 Live Match- Pakistan on Their Way to Dubai International Stadium

  • 6:34 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE- Team India leaves hotel for 1st World Cup match

  • 6:30 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, IND vs PAK T20 LIVE: Both teams are full of talented T20 players who can single-handedly win matches for their respective teams on any given day. The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant will be India’s strength in batting while Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Varun Chakravarthy will pose a tough challenge to opposition batting.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    IND vs PAK T20 Live Match- Who will become Pakistan’s hero tonight?

  • 6:24 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Streaming Today Match, T20 WC LIVE: India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now meet only in global tournaments. The two teams last met in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with India convincingly defeating the old rivals to maintain their undefeated streak in World Cups.