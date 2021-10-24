IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The toss is only a few minutes away – Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will take the field shortly at the Dubai International Stadium. The most sought-after megastars of the modern generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli's ears with his 'diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation. Yet, this is a match that every one awaits in the global event — the fans because of its novelty factor, the ICC and the broadcasters for filling up the coffers.