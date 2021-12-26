IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 1st Test between India and South Africa at the historic SuperSport Park stadium in Mumbai. Check the latest 1st Test Live Score, 1st Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa T20 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Great chance for Rahul Dravid-coached Indian cricket team to create history in the Rainbow nation. IND vs SA Live Score- India finish Day 1 on 272/3 (KL Rahul 122*, Ajinkya Rahane 40*). KL Rahul Hits Century on Boxing Day ! 100 for the Vice-Captain ! Pacer Lungi Ngidi picked up two back-to-back wickets of Mayank Agarwal (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (duck) to lead South Africa’s fightback against India at the SuperSport Park on Sunday. Before that, Mayank showed his brilliant form in Test cricket as he slams a crucial half-century to lead India’s steady start against South Africa on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. Earlier, TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant are included in India playing 11. Meanwhile, in-form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari failed to find a place in the Indian cricket team’s playing 11 versus the Proteas. Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa first Test here. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa: KL Rahul Slams Seventh Test Century On Boxing Day Of Centurion Test

Also Read - India Tour of South Africa: Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammed Azharuddin's Record of Most Toss Wins as Test Skipper

Also Read - IND vs SA: Ajinkya Rahane Inclusion In Place Of Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari For Centurion Test Leaves Fans Unimpressed

Live Updates

  • 9:03 PM IST

    Most runs scored by India in the first day of a tour outside Asia
    372/7 v SA Bloemfontein 2001/02
    302/4 v WI North Sound 2016
    272/3 v SA Centurion 2021/22
    272/6 v Eng Leeds 1952

  • 9:02 PM IST

    Hundreds by an Indian opener in the first day of a tour outside Asia
    122* M Vijay v Eng Trent Bridge 2014
    122* KL Rahul v SA Centurion 2021/22

  • 8:56 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: It’s been called STUMPS on Day 1 as India finish on 272/3. It has been clearly India’s day today with Mayank Agarwal carrying forward his form from the New Zealand series, vice-captain KL Rahul bringing up his 7th Test century and Ajinkya Rahane finally coming back to form. Lungi Ngidi ends the day by picking up all the three wickets.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: Just 3 overs left for today’s play and India have recovered well and how ! after losing Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Lungi Ngidi has been the pick of the bowlers for the home side so far, picking up three wickets, including captain Virat Kohli’s wicket.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: It’s good to see Ajinkya Rahane getting his mojo back after 16 Tests. It’s his time to shine !

  • 8:36 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: FOUR ! Rahane’s rampage continues, hits his 8th boundary. What a stunning shot ! IND-262/3

  • 8:26 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: FOUR, That’s flown into the solar plexus of KL Rahul! The ball is seaming away and climbing from a length, Rahul is taken aback and he gets an outside edge, but it stays low as he takes the bottom-hand off, and flies low and wide of the cordon for four! IND 257/3

  • 8:18 PM IST
    VICE-CAPTAIN’S KNOCK !

  • 8:13 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: Another FOUR ! from Rahane. He’s in spectacular form today ! India go past 250.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: KL Rahul is the second Indian opening batsman to score a Test century in South Africa; the first being Wasim Jaffer’s 116 in Cape Town in 2006/07.