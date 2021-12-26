IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 1st Test between India and South Africa at the historic SuperSport Park stadium in Mumbai. Great chance for Rahul Dravid-coached Indian cricket team to create history in the Rainbow nation. IND vs SA Live Score- Captain Virat Kohli falls to Lungi Ngidi as the South Africa bowler picks up his third wicket of the match ! Pacer Lungi Ngidi picked up two back-to-back wickets of Mayank Agarwal (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (duck) to lead South Africa's fightback against India at the SuperSport Park on Sunday. Before that, Mayank showed his brilliant form in Test cricket as he slams a crucial half-century to lead India's steady start against South Africa on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. Earlier, TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant are included in India playing 11. Meanwhile, in-form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari failed to find a place in the Indian cricket team's playing 11 versus the Proteas.

Live Updates

  • 7:38 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: FOUR ! Third boundary for Rahane since he came on ! He’s dealing with boundaries today ! Will this be Rahane’s day ? He’s been off form in the longest format of the game for a long time ! On the other side, KL Rahul is now a six away from his century ! IND- 215/3

  • 7:34 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: FOUR, streaky! Ngidi and South Africa won’t mind this. Very similar to the Kohli dismissal. Wide full delivery and Rahane reaches to play the drive, slices it uppishly and the ball races square on the off-side. IND 210/3

  • 7:23 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: FOUR ! Great start from Rahane ! Boundary off a juicy half-volley from Ngidi. 200 up for India. IND- 203/3

  • 7:20 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: OUT ! The captain departs ! Virat Kohli has literally thrown it away ! He was looking in good touch ! Ngidi picks up his third wicket ! Underperforming Ajinkya Rahane takes guard. IND 199-3

  • 7:10 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: KL Rahul moves into the nervy 90s with a four and a six ! He’s here to shine today !!! IND-199/2

  • 7:06 PM IST
    SA vs IND Live Score Today: KL Rahul moves into the 80s ! IND- 189/2
  • 7:01 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: The South Africans have bowled a quite a number of no balls in the past few overs.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: FOUR ! Couple of no balls and now a boundary! Fuller this time, outside off. KL Rahul creams his cover drive and gets a boundary off Rabada. His timing has been superb so far today. IND- 182/2

  • 6:48 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: Virat Kohli moves into the 30s and now the captain is looking promising alongside his deputy KL Rahul.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: FOUR ! Supreme timing! Beauty from Virat Kohli! Length ball, outside off. Virat Kohli leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. His cover drives are a joy to watch ! IND- 171/2