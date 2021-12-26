IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 1st Test between India and South Africa at the historic SuperSport Park stadium in Mumbai. Check the latest 1st Test Live Score, 1st Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa T20 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Great chance for Rahul Dravid-coached Indian cricket team to create history in the Rainbow nation. IND vs SA Live Score- Opener Mayank Agarwal continues his red-hot form in Test cricket as he slams a crucial half-century to lead India’s steady start against South Africa on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test match in Centurion.  Meanwhile, newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul is solid at the other end. Earlier, TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant are included in India playing 11. Meanwhile, in-form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari failed to find a place in the Indian cricket team’s playing 11 versus the Proteas. Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa first Test here. Captain Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs SA: Best Pace Attack in 30 Years Makes India Favourites in First Two Tests, Says Ali Bacher

Live Updates

  • 4:40 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- Mayank Agarwal Slams Fifty

  • 4:39 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Match Streaming: NO BALL! Fuller from Kagiso Rabada, outside off. KL Rahul slices it on the bounce to backward point for a run. Kagiso Rabada has overstepped again and will have to reload. The 100-run partnership comes up between Mayank & Rahul with that no-ball.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: FOUR! Nice timing! Fuller in length from Marco Jansen, on middle. KL Rahul clears his front leg and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Welcome runs for Team India! This is good batting in the Post-Lunch session by the visiting batters, not allowing the pacers to settle down.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Score: FOUR! FIFTY! Brilliant innings from Mayank Agarwal! Marco Jansen goes full, on off. Mayank drives it through extra cover. The ball races away to the boundary and with that, he brings up his half century. He raises his bat and the crowd applauds it. This is his first half-century on foreign soil and he would look to get to the three-digit figure. IND 90/0 in 30.1 overs vs SA at SuperSport Park

  • 4:20 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Today: DAY 1, SESSION 2 | We are back for the middle session on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and India from Centurion. The players stride out to the middle. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal jog out to resume their innings as well. Kagiso Rabada to start with the ball. Let’s go!

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA: India 83/0 at Lunch vs South Africa

  • 3:50 PM IST

    SA vs IND Test Live Score and Updates: More of the same then is what India would like, the conditions are really good to bat on now and with both the openers looking set, they would now want to capitalize. South Africa on the other hand, need to pick wickets, they need to be a lot more consistent with their lines and lengths and then be patient. Will we see them fight back now?

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA: A single to end the over! Floated it up, on middle. Mayank Agarwal hangs back and tucks it on the leg side. He crosses ends. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1! End of a brilliant session for India! This is just what their skipper would have wanted after electing to bat. However, South Africa won’t be pleased with how they have bowled, especially initially. There was good pace and there was some movement with the new ball but the opening bowlers were quite wayward. To add to that, the Indian batters were solid whenever put to the test. As the game progressed, runs scoring got easier and the two have laid the platform for a big first-innings score. India 83/0 in 28 overs at LUNCH vs South Africa; Mayank Agarwal 46 not out, KL Rahul 29 not out; Rabada 0/10

  • 3:32 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Really well played! This is full and it tails back in. Rahul gets his front leg out of the way and works it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 7 from the over! Ngidi fuller and this one shapes back in. Agarwal looks to drive but it goes off the inner half through the square leg. Jansen runs after it, he slides but does not get hold of the ball cleanly, the fielder from fine leg though does the mopping up job. India 78/0 in 25.5 overs vs South Africa in Centurion

  • 3:30 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Updates: Stat Attack: Since South Africa’s re-admission, this is only the second instance of a visiting opening pair putting together 50+ batting first in the opening match of a Test series in the Rainbow nation. The previous instance being 98 by Chris Gayle & Daren Ganga in Port Elizabeth in 2007/08.