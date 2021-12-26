IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy KL Rahul start the rebuilding job for India as they look to recover from a double blow versus South Africa in the post-lunch session on day 1 of the first Test in Centurion. Pacer Lungi Ngidi picked up two back-to-back wickets of Mayank Agarwal (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (duck) to lead South Africa's fightback against India at the SuperSport Park on Sunday. Before that, Mayank showed his brilliant form in Test cricket as he slams a crucial half-century to lead India's steady start against South Africa on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. Earlier, TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant are included in India playing 11. Meanwhile, in-form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari failed to find a place in the Indian cricket team's playing 11 versus the Proteas.