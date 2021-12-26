IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 1st Test between India and South Africa at the historic SuperSport Park stadium in Mumbai. Great chance for Rahul Dravid-coached Indian cricket team to create history in the Rainbow nation. IND vs SA Live Score- Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy KL Rahul start the rebuilding job for India as they look to recover from a double blow versus South Africa in the post-lunch session on day 1 of the first Test in Centurion. Pacer Lungi Ngidi picked up two back-to-back wickets of Mayank Agarwal (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (duck) to lead South Africa's fightback against India at the SuperSport Park on Sunday. Before that, Mayank showed his brilliant form in Test cricket as he slams a crucial half-century to lead India's steady start against South Africa on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. Earlier, TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant are included in India playing 11. Meanwhile, in-form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari failed to find a place in the Indian cricket team's playing 11 versus the Proteas.

Live Updates

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA- ICYMI: KL Rahul Hits 13th Test Fifty

  • 6:00 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: FOUR! Squeezed away! Fuller and outside off from Kesha Maharaj, KL Rahul manages to get it past the point fielder and into the fence. This is brilliant batting from Rahul as he is not allowing Maharaj to strike rhythm here at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. IND 139/2 in 48 overs vs SA

  • 5:46 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Match Score: FOUR! A one-handed boundary! Virat Kohli bags his first of the match! Length and on-off from Marco Jansen, Kohli strokes it on the up, it goes through covers and into the fence. India 126/2 in 44 overs vs South Africa

  • 5:37 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA: FOUR! Beautiful shot! Fifty for KL Rahul and he brings it up with a wonderful stroke. Full and outside off, Rahul leans into it and creams it through covers. Superb innings from him till now. Needs to keep going though. India 122/2 in 42.5 overs vs South Africa

  • 5:29 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score- Ngidi Leads South Africa’s Fightback

  • 5:28 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score Today: Great comeback from the hosts – South Africa! Good-length ball, outside off. Virat Kohli shoulders arms. No hat-trick for Lungi Ngidi. Can Proteas build this from here or captain Kohli finds the form to lead India’s charge – we’ll find that out as enough play is remaining on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test match.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Test: OUT! CAUGHT! Cheteshwar Pujara goes back for a GOLDEN DUCK! Lungi Ngidi has two-in-two! Cricket can be a cruel game sometimes. India put on a 117 opening stand and now have lost two wickets in two balls. Good-length ball, outside off. Cheteshwar Pujara puts a stride forward and looks to block. The ball goes off the inside edge, gets hit on the pads and then lobs up in the air towards the short leg. Keegan Petersen is present over there and takes the simplest of catches. Pujara started walking straight away. Departs for a golden duck. Lungi Ngidi is pumped up and is on a hat-trick as well. India 117/2 in 40.3 overs vs South Africa in Centurion

  • 5:16 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Match Score and Updates: An appeal for an LBW against Mayank Agarwal but it has been turned down! It is reviewed. Looks to be going down leg.OUT! LBW! Lungi Ngidi removes well-set Mayank Agarwal for 60! Good-length ball, on middle and leg, angling in. Mayank Agarwal looks to tuck but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Ngidi pleads the umpire for an lbw but the umpire says no. Dean Elgar takes his time and then reviews it. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows it is pitching outside off and wickets hitting. An excellent review from South Africa. They finally get the breakthrough and Mayank Agarwal takes the long walk back. A little shake of head from him as he walks back. IND 117/1 in 40.2 overs vs SA at SuperSport Park

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score 1st Test: FOUR! Easy pickings! Lungi Ngidi errs and bowls it down the leg side. Mayank Agarwal gets inside the line and tickles it to fine leg for a boundary.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score Today: FOUR! Shot! Back of a length from Wiaan Mulder, on off. KL Rahul watches the ball closely, hangs back and punches it through cover-point. No need to run for that and he collects a boundary. He moves onto 43! India 109/0 in 37.5 overs vs South Africa