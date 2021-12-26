IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Great chance for Rahul Dravid-coached Indian cricket team to create history in the Rainbow nation. Newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal lead India's cautious start against South Africa on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test match in Centurion. Earlier, TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant are included in India playing 11. Meanwhile, in-form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari failed to find a place in Indian cricket team's playing 11 versus the Proteas. Captain Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Live Updates

  • 3:02 PM IST
    IND vs SA Live Score Today: DROPPED! Finally, an opportunity but Quinton de Kock spills it out. Good-length ball, on-off. Mayank Agarwal has a poke at it. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies towards the right of the keeper. Quinton de Kock dives that side but fails to pouch it. Huge opportunity missed! India 52/0 in 18 overs vs South Africa in Centurion
  • 3:01 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score 1st Test: 50 up for Team India! FOUR! Nicely timed! Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length from Marco Jansen, outside off. Mayank Agarwal punches it off the back foot through cover-point for another boundary. Meanwhile, Mayank is enjoying his time out there against Jansen.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score & Updates: Drinks! An excellent first hour for the Indian cricket team. Both the openers – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal – look settled out there and they are complementing each other very well. The Proteas pacers – Rabada, Ngidi and Jansen – bowled some testing line and lengths but weren’t troubled. Can South Africa get a breakthrough before Lunch? Let’s find out shortly!

  • 2:41 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- Mayank Agarwal Appears in ‘Fine Touch’

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today: FOUR! And again! 3rd boundary of the over – 12 runs from it! Bread and butter stuff for Mayank Agarwal! On the pads from Jansen, he clips it through mid-wicket. No chance of stopping that. Runs now coming for the visitors. India 32/0 in 12 overs vs South Africa in Centurion

  • 2:39 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Streaming Cricket: FOUR! Carved away! Full and outside off from the debutant Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal lets the ball come to him and guides it past point. Not the start the debutant would have wanted.

  • 2:22 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score Today: FOUR! This will break the shackles! SHOT! First boundary for KL Rahul! Sheer timing! Fuller and on off, he just shows the full face of the bat and pushes it past mid-off. This might give some confidence to India’s new vice-captain in Test cricket. India 20/0 in 8 overs vs South Africa in Centurion

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: South African bowlers are keeping it tight at the moment. Really well bowled from Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi so far! Almost gets the better of the batter. Fuller and on off from Ngidi, shapes back in. Rahul looks to drive it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half down to fine leg for one. India 11/0 in 7.5 overs vs South Africa

  • 2:09 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- ICYMI – Kohli Won The Toss, India Bat vs South Africa

  • 2:03 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Score and Updates: South Africa have taken a review for caught behind. Didn’t seem like there was any bat on it. Let’s see what the UltraEdge shows. Yup, it came off the shoulder of KL Rahul’s. A poor review by South Africa. The original decision stays and South Africa burn their review. NOT OUT! That is off the shoulder! South Africa lose a review early on. A good nasty delivery though. Short and on the body. Rahul is taken by surprise. He tries to duck out of the way but it hits something and goes to the keeper. An appeal but turned down. After a long conversation, it is reviewed. Replays show that it is nowhere near the gloves. IND 8/0 in 5 overs vs SA at SuperSport Park