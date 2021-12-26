IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Centurion: Newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal lead India's cautious start against South Africa on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test match in Centurion. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant are included in India playing 11. Meanwhile, in-form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari failed to find a place in Indian cricket team's playing 11 versus the Proteas. Captain Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.