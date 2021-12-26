IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 1st Test between India and South Africa at the historic SuperSport Park stadium in Mumbai. Captain Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Not to mention the hard call on whether Shardul Thakur with far superior skills should be the fifth bowler in place of an 'over the hill' Ishant Sharma. These are not easiest of decisions to make that require copious amounts of tactical acumen mixed in equal proportion with proper communication skills.

Live Updates

  • 1:26 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: PITCH REPORT – Morne Morkel says that there is green grass and since there was rain, there could be some moisture too. Mentions that there are a few cracks as well but those are covered by the grass. Tells that it should be an interesting decision for the captains on winning the toss.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA- Kohli & Elgar Pose With ‘The Trophy’

  • 1:13 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score Today: South Africa Playing XI – Dean Elgar (Captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

  • 1:12 PM IST

    India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Today Match: India captain Virat Kohli: “We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. A very challenging place to play. South African unit is always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the center-wicket practice. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin, and Thakur is the all-rounder.”

  • 1:06 PM IST

    Team India’s Playing 11 in Focus in 1st Test vs South Africa

  • 1:06 PM IST
    IND vs SA Live Streaming, 1st Test Updates: TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.
  • 1:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs SA: Toss coming up shortly from SuperSport Park in Centurion. Fasten your seat belts! The conditions in South Africa tend to suit the Indian pacers better than England or New Zealand, where swing plays a major role. Likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami will rely on seam movement and there’s plenty on offer with bounce in the Rainbow nation.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Cricket Score: Not to mention the hard call on whether Shardul Thakur with far superior skills should be the fifth bowler in place of an ‘over the hill’ Ishant Sharma. These are not the easiest of decisions to make that require copious amounts of tactical acumen mixed in equal proportion with proper communication skills. In Mumbai, during the New Zealand Test, the team management could “rest” both Rahane and Ishant on the pretext of niggles but if on Sunday, the duo doesn’t figure in the playing eleven, it will be as good as being dropped.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score Today: Captain Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. The choice between an untested rookie like Shreyas Iyer and a proven but out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the number five slot is not an enviable one. It’s more like choosing between rock and hard place with fear of the unknown being a persistent factor.