IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Centurion: Virat Kohli wins Toss, India elect to bat against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant included in India playing 11. Captain Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first-ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Not to mention the hard call on whether Shardul Thakur with far superior skills should be the fifth bowler in place of an 'over the hill' Ishant Sharma. These are not easiest of decisions to make that require copious amounts of tactical acumen mixed in equal proportion with proper communication skills.