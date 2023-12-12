Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Jaiswal, Gill Register DUCKS!
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Jaiswal, Gill Register DUCKS!

LIVE SCORE UPDATES - SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: SA opt to bowl. St George's Park in Gqeberha, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know. 

Updated: December 12, 2023 8:48 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: After the first game got called-off even without the toss due to rain at Durban, eyes would be on the second game which is set to take place today at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The problem is that today also there are forecasts of rain and that would be rather irritating for both camps and well as fans.

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I, Live Score And Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Not the brightest start for India as they lose 2 important wickets in the opening 3 overs of the match!

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: OUT! Another wicket falls! Lizaad Williams traps Shubman Gill pads first ! India in spot of bother! IND 16/2 (2.5)

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: First over done and dusted! India managed to put up 3 runs on the board. Tilak Varma has joined Shubman Gill in the middle.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: OUT!! Jansen strikes early on!! Jaiswal goes for a duck!! What a start by the Proteas!

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill open innings for India. Marco Jansen has the new ball for South Africa.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable for selection due to illness.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:17 PM IST
    Teams:
    South Africa (Playing XI): Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi
    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
  • Dec 12, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa (Playing XI): Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

  • Dec 12, 2023 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: TOSS UPDATE | South Africa have elected to bowl first!!

