LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Jaiswal, Gill Register DUCKS!

LIVE SCORE UPDATES - SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: SA opt to bowl. St George's Park in Gqeberha, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 30/2 (3.3) Run Rate: (Current: 8.57) Last Wicket: Shubman Gill lbw b Lizaad Williams 0 (2) - 6/2 in 1.6 Over Suryakumar Yadav (C) 4 * (3) 1x4, 0x6 Tilak Varma 22 (14) 3x4, 1x6 Gerald Coetzee (0.3-0-5-0) * Marco Jansen (2-0-22-1)

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: After the first game got called-off even without the toss due to rain at Durban, eyes would be on the second game which is set to take place today at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The problem is that today also there are forecasts of rain and that would be rather irritating for both camps and well as fans.

