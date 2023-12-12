Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Rain Stops PLAY!

LIVE SCORE UPDATES - SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: Rain stops play. St George's Park in Gqeberha, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know. 

Updated: December 12, 2023 10:19 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: After the first game got called-off even without the toss due to rain at Durban, eyes would be on the second game which is set to take place today at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The problem is that today also there are forecasts of rain and that would be rather irritating for both camps and well as fans.

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score And Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 12, 2023 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: India have already got to an above-par score at the venue. They may have lost wickets at regular intervals, but were aggressive right from the start. LIVE | IND: 180/7 in 19.3 overs vs SA

  • Dec 12, 2023 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Gerald Coetzee is on a hattrick! We have to wait for the hattrick ball now!

  • Dec 12, 2023 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: With three more balls to go, rain has stopped play. This can be so frustrating for both teams. Now once the rain stops, the hosts will have to come out to bowl merely three balls. Rinku Singh is in the middle, but not on strike.

  • Dec 12, 2023 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Final over coming up, India are now at 178/5. Can the Men in Blue go past the 200-run mark? IND 178/5 (19)

  • Dec 12, 2023 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Jitesh Sharma is the last man to depart and now the experienced ALL-ROUNDER, Jadeja comes in. 17 gone, India are now at 158/5. IND 158/5 (17)

  • Dec 12, 2023 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: 15 overs gone, India are now at 141/4. Rinku Singh holds key now in the last 30 balls of the innings. IND 141/4 (15)

  • Dec 12, 2023 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Despite the wicket of captain Suryakumar, Rinku has continued attacking. He hits consecutive boundaries and puts the pressure back on the hosts. LIVE | IND: 134/4 in 14.3 overs vs SA

  • Dec 12, 2023 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: BIG WICKET! Captain Suryakumar falls. This is a big moment in the match as the Indian captain was looking in the mood to get a big one.

  • Dec 12, 2023 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Surya and Rinku need to be there for another four overs and India could be eyeing a 200 here. The spinners have been tough to get away. Oh no, Shamsi gets the captain. BIG SETBACK! LIVE | IND: 125/4 in 13.5 overs vs SA

  • Dec 12, 2023 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: And the Rinku picks up consecutive boundaries to rub salt into the wounds of the hosts. He then picks up another boundary, it was a very slow, slower ball. The runs the flowing.

