LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Markram-Hendricks in Control in 152 Chase!
LIVE SCORE UPDATES - SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: 2nd innings reduced to 15 overs due to rain, target 152. St George's Park in Gqeberha, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know.
LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: One has to admit that this is a good start by an young Indian team in this tour. India lost their openers for ducks and that was the worst start they would have been hoping for. That is when captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma counter-attacked and that worked for a while before the latter departed. Rinku Singh then joined Surya and got India back on track with a blistering 48-ball 70-run stand.
Captain Surya hit a timely 36-ball 56 to get India back on track. Once Surya perished, Rinku took over and reached his maiden T20I fifty. Jadeja stuck around with him for a while before he departed in the last over. With three balls to go, India would hope to get to 190 if possible.
India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score And Updates
