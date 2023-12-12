Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Markram-Hendricks in Control in 152 Chase!

live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Markram-Hendricks in Control in 152 Chase!

LIVE SCORE UPDATES - SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: 2nd innings reduced to 15 overs due to rain, target 152. St George's Park in Gqeberha, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS South Africa 180/7 (19.3) 100/2 (8.1) Run Rate: (Current: 12.24) SA need 52 runs in 41 balls at 7.60 rpo Last Wicket: Aiden Markram (C) c Mohammed Siraj b Mukesh Kumar 30 (17) - 96/2 in 7.5 Over Reeza Hendricks 48 * (24) 8x4, 1x6 Heinrich Klaasen (W) 0 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Kuldeep Yadav (1.1-0-15-0) * Mukesh Kumar (2-0-22-1)

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: One has to admit that this is a good start by an young Indian team in this tour. India lost their openers for ducks and that was the worst start they would have been hoping for. That is when captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma counter-attacked and that worked for a while before the latter departed. Rinku Singh then joined Surya and got India back on track with a blistering 48-ball 70-run stand.

Trending Now

Captain Surya hit a timely 36-ball 56 to get India back on track. Once Surya perished, Rinku took over and reached his maiden T20I fifty. Jadeja stuck around with him for a while before he departed in the last over. With three balls to go, India would hope to get to 190 if possible.

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score And Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.