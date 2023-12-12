Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Markram-Hendricks in Control in 152 Chase!
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I, SCORE: Markram-Hendricks in Control in 152 Chase!

LIVE SCORE UPDATES - SA vs Ind, 2nd T20I Updates: 2nd innings reduced to 15 overs due to rain, target 152. St George's Park in Gqeberha, Squad, Probable Playing XI, Live streaming, ball by ball commentary and all you need to know. 

Updated: December 12, 2023 11:42 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: One has to admit that this is a good start by an young Indian team in this tour. India lost their openers for ducks and that was the worst start they would have been hoping for. That is when captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma counter-attacked and that worked for a while before the latter departed. Rinku Singh then joined Surya and got India back on track with a blistering 48-ball 70-run stand.

Captain Surya hit a timely 36-ball 56 to get India back on track. Once Surya perished, Rinku took over and reached his maiden T20I fifty. Jadeja stuck around with him for a while before he departed in the last over. With three balls to go, India would hope to get to 190 if possible. 

India vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score And Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: The powerplay is over and South Africa are now at 78/1. SA 78/1 (6)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: The run-rate has gone down a bit but still they are in feisty form and are above the asking rate. India need to get more wickets from here on. SA 63/1 (4.5)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: OUT!! We have the first wicket! Matthew Breetzke has been run-out!! Aiden Markram is the new man in. SA 43/1 (3.1)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa are going bonkers now! With run-rate over 15, the target looks achievable for the home side! SA 42/1 (2.4)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa start brightly as they put up 14 runs on the board. IND 14/0 (1)

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Interesting to see how the Indian bowlers fare in these damp conditions. Will they be able to control the wet ball? We are moments away from the SA chase.

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Report suggests that it will also be a five-over powerplay instead of six. And the hosts would have to chase what India has got. No confirmation on the exact target.

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:03 PM IST

    Nothing official as yet, but seems like the first innings has come to an end.

  • Dec 12, 2023 11:01 PM IST

    UPDATE: The match will resume at 11:10 PM IST. South Africa will need to chase the required target in 15 overs.

  • Dec 12, 2023 10:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: The outfield would have got wet, will it help the Indian pacers or it will help the ball come onto the bat faster and hence encourage strokeplay?

