LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test CRICKET SCORE: Pacers Put India on CONTROL!

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: India are trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series after being comprehensively beaten in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Can they bounce back and level the series at Cape Town.

Updated: January 3, 2024 2:29 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: With the believe to start the New Year on a high after the horrific loss against South Africa at Centurion, Rohit Sharma and his men would be eager to take the field at the Newlands on Wednesday for the second and final Test. After his poor show with the ball at SuperSport Park, Prasidh Krishna may have to make way for Avesh Khan, who is in line to make his debut.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Jan 3, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Siraj is hitting the right line and lengths and that is what is getting him the rewards.

  • Jan 3, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: What is exactly happening at the Newlands as Siraj picks up his third wicket, the hosts are four down as Tony makes his way back to the pavilion.

  • Jan 3, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test CRICKET SCORE: Another one bites the dust, this time it is Bumrah with his first wicket of the game. The Indian pacer sends Tritan Stubbs packing early in his innings. LIVE | SA: 15/3 vs IND

  • Jan 3, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Tony and Stubbs would now have to get the hosts back on track. The ball is moving a lot at the Newlands today.

  • Jan 3, 2024 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Elgar plays it down to his stumps. One feels it was too close for a cut and that Elgar should have left it alone.

  • Jan 3, 2024 1:58 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Siraj has got the big fish, Dean Elgar. That is a big, big wicket in the context of the series. Now, India has an early opening to capitalise on.
  • Jan 3, 2024 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: And with that, Markram perishes. Siraj draws first blood. Good start for India.

  • Jan 3, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: India has got a plan for Elgar and that is to target his hips and make it uncomfortable. He lobbed one in the air but it fell in no man’s land.

  • Jan 3, 2024 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: After a tight opening over from Jasprit Bumrah, it is Mohammed Siraj into the attack. Can Bumrah, Siraj get someone early?

  • Jan 3, 2024 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: The Indian team in a huddle now. Will it be Bumrah and Siraj to start proceedings or will Mukesh get a look in early with the new ball?

