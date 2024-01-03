Home

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test CRICKET SCORE: Elgar Ends Test Career With 12-Run Knock

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: India are trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series after being comprehensively beaten in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Can they bounce back and level the series at Cape Town.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule South Africa VS India 55 (23.2) 1st Innings 153 (34.5) 44/2 (14.5) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 2.97) SA trail by 54 runs Last Wicket: Tony de Zorzi c KL Rahul b Mukesh Kumar 1 (7) - 41/2 in 12.1 Over Tristan Stubbs 0 * (11) 0x4, 0x6 Aiden Markram 27 (46) 4x4, 0x6 Mukesh Kumar (4.5-2-11-2) * Jasprit Bumrah (5-0-21-0)

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Burger Counter Attacks, Rahul-Kohli Key To Big LeadLIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: With the believe to start the New Year on a high after the horrific loss against South Africa at Centurion, Rohit Sharma and his men would be eager to take the field at the Newlands on Wednesday for the second and final Test. After his poor show with the ball at SuperSport Park, Prasidh Krishna may have to make way for Avesh Khan, who is in line to make his debut.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

