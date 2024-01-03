Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test CRICKET SCORE: Elgar Ends Test Career With 12-Run Knock

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: India are trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series after being comprehensively beaten in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Can they bounce back and level the series at Cape Town.

Updated: January 3, 2024 8:34 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Burger Counter Attacks, Rahul-Kohli Key To Big LeadLIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: With the believe to start the New Year on a high after the horrific loss against South Africa at Centurion, Rohit Sharma and his men would be eager to take the field at the Newlands on Wednesday for the second and final Test. After his poor show with the ball at SuperSport Park, Prasidh Krishna may have to make way for Avesh Khan, who is in line to make his debut.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: India is back in game with quick wickets. Markram has a lot of responsibility to take Proteas to good score. SA 45 (15)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: WICKET NUMBER 2!! for Mukesh Kumar. Tony de Zorzi departs after scoring just 1 run. India back in game with quick wickets. SA 41/2 (12.1)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Virat Kohli hugged Dean Elgar ashe walked back for the very last time. He later also did a bow-down gesture once Elgar reached the stands. Mukesh Kumar becomes the bowler to dismiss Dean Elgar for the last time in cricket. SA 37/1 (11)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: OUT! Mukesh Kumar gets the big wicket of Dean Elgar. He scored 12 runs in his final Test innings. He bids goodbye to cricket. India get the big breakthrough. SA 37/1 (10.2)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: 10 overs are done and dusted. Proteas are batting on 37 runs without a loss. They are trailing behind by 61 runs. Good start for the hosts to their second innings. India in dire need of a breakthrough. SA 37/0 (10)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: India need a breakthrough here and they almost had it in the 7th over but the umpire’s call gave Markram a lifeline. Elgar and Markram are taking a firm stand for the Proteas. SA 19/0 (7)

  • Jan 3, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: India is looking for early breakthroughs but Markram and Elgar have taken steady stand. They are trying to bring down the lead as much as possible. SA 17/0 (4)

  • Jan 3, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: The third innings has started. Jasprit Bumrah starts the first over. Markram scores a boundary. FOur runs from the first over. SA trail by 94 runs. SA 4/0 (1)

  • Jan 3, 2024 7:32 PM IST

  • Jan 3, 2024 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: ALL OUT! India lose 6 wickets in a span of 11 balls. UNBELIEVABLE SCENES! from Cape Town. They have now lost six wickets without scoring a single run. What has happened here? IND 153/10 (34.5)

