  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test CRICKET SCORE: Ngidi’s Twin Strikes Bring Proteas Back In Game, Kohli Key To Big Lead
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test CRICKET SCORE: Ngidi’s Twin Strikes Bring Proteas Back In Game, Kohli Key To Big Lead

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: India are trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series after being comprehensively beaten in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Can they bounce back and level the series at Cape Town.

Updated: January 3, 2024 7:17 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Burger Counter Attacks, Rahul-Kohli Key To Big LeadLIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: With the believe to start the New Year on a high after the horrific loss against South Africa at Centurion, Rohit Sharma and his men would be eager to take the field at the Newlands on Wednesday for the second and final Test. After his poor show with the ball at SuperSport Park, Prasidh Krishna may have to make way for Avesh Khan, who is in line to make his debut.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Jan 3, 2024 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: WICKET! Rahul departs. Lungi Ngidi gets the big wicket of the man in form. It is his first wicket of the day. Rahul departs after scoring 8 runs. India lose 5 wickets. IND 153/5 (33.1)

  • Jan 3, 2024 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: 150! comes up for India. Rahul hits a BEAUTIFUL BOUNDARY! to bring up the milestone. Kohli is heading towards his FIFTY! too. India is leading by 98 runs. IND 153/4 (33)

  • Jan 3, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: 30 overs are done and dusted. India is currently leading by 83 runs. Kohli has entered the 40s and Rahul looks firm on the other end too. IND 138/4 (30)

  • Jan 3, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: A BEAUTIFUL SIX!! from Virat Kohli against Rabada. India is trying their best to keep Proteas under pressure. India is leading by 74 runs. IND 129/4 (27)

  • Jan 3, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: The third and final session starts now. Rabada comes into the attack. Proteas will be eyeing couple more quick breakthroughs here.

  • Jan 3, 2024 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: India would like to end the 1st day with a lead of somewhere 150. They will be able to put Proteas under pressure that way and will have the opportunity to secure a win by an inning. IND 111/4 (24)

  • Jan 3, 2024 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: TEA BREAK!! India score 111 runs in the second session but lost 4 wickets. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are still on the pitch. They would like to add 100 more runs to India’s 56 runs lead. IND 111/4 (24)

  • Jan 3, 2024 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: WICKET! Another one for Nandre Burger. He dismisses Shreyas Iyer for a duck. India lose wickets in quick succession. Proteas coming back into the match. IND 110/4 (22.2)

  • Jan 3, 2024 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: India would like to step off the accelerator now and slowly progress the scoreboard instead of the aggressive approach. India would like to bat the whole day today. IND 110/3 (22)

  • Jan 3, 2024 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: WICKET! Nandre Burger strikes and he gets the wicket of set batter Shubman Gill. Burger does a fiery celebration. Gill departs after scoring 36 runs. India lose their third wicket. IND 105/3 (21)

