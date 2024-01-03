Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test CRICKET SCORE: Siraj Stars As India Bowl Out Proteas For 55
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test CRICKET SCORE: Siraj Stars As India Bowl Out Proteas For 55

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: India are trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series after being comprehensively beaten in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Can they bounce back and level the series at Cape Town.

Updated: January 3, 2024 4:06 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: With the believe to start the New Year on a high after the horrific loss against South Africa at Centurion, Rohit Sharma and his men would be eager to take the field at the Newlands on Wednesday for the second and final Test. After his poor show with the ball at SuperSport Park, Prasidh Krishna may have to make way for Avesh Khan, who is in line to make his debut.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Jan 3, 2024 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Team India was seen dominating throughout the game. Now, the onus is on batters to score a big total. That will surely put a lot of pressure on the hosts.

  • Jan 3, 2024 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: ALL OUT!! Mukesh gets the final wicket. 6 wickets for Siraj and then two wickets each for Mukesh and Bumrah. The hosts couldn’t even bat for one whole session. What a comeback from the Indian team. SA 55/10 (23.2)

  • Jan 3, 2024 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: WICKET! South Africa are on the verge of ALL OUT now. Bumrah gets his second wicket by dismissing Burger. Hosts are in deep trouble here. SA 55/9 (23)

  • Jan 3, 2024 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: EIGHT DOWN! South Africa is in really big trouble here. Mukesh Kumar gets his first wicket. Keshav Maharaj departs now. Will Proteas be able to cross the 50-run mark? SA 46/8 (20)

  • Jan 3, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Siraj picks up his sixth. SA is reeling at 45. The hosts could get bundled out before lunch here – that would be an heck of a statement after the loss at Centurion.

  • Jan 3, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Who would have thought this would be the current situation of the game after SA won the toss and opted to bat first?

  • Jan 3, 2024 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: And with that, Siraj picks up five wickets. SA lose Marco Jansen and now they are reeling. LIVE | SA: 34/6 vs IND

  • Jan 3, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Siraj gets another one. It has already been a 2024 to remember for the pacer. With four wickets to his name, Siraj has truly put India in front in Cape Town. LIVE | SA: 34/5 vs IND

  • Jan 3, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Siraj almost struck again. He is breathing fire again. Verreynne and Bedingham need to build a good partnership here for Proteas.

  • Jan 3, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Siraj is hitting the right line and lengths and that is what is getting him the rewards.

