LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: South Africa Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: India are trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series after being comprehensively beaten in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Can they bounce back and level the series at Cape Town.

Updated: January 3, 2024 1:05 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: With the believe to start the New Year on a high after the horrific loss against South Africa at Centurion, Rohit Sharma and his men would be eager to take the field at the Newlands on Wednesday for the second and final Test. After his poor show with the ball at SuperSport Park, Prasidh Krishna may have to make way for Avesh Khan, who is in line to make his debut.

  • Jan 3, 2024 1:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Dean Elgar – Going to bat. Pitch looks interesting. We’re in a great position. Can’t win a two-match series if you don’t win the first – we’ve crossed that hurdle. Scoreboard starts on nought. We all know that. Starting well is going to be key against this Indian side. Got a debutant in Tristan Stubbs coming in for Temba. Ngidi comes in for Coetzee who’s also injured. And Maharaj comes in.

  • Jan 3, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: South Africa won the toss and elect to bat first.

  • Jan 3, 2024 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: We will be ready for the toss in a few minutes. An interesting game awaits all of us. India will like to get back on the hosts and draw the series 1-1.

  • Jan 3, 2024 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Surprisingly, the pitch looks a little grey. In comparison to yesterday. The weather and sky is completely clear, so we should not be expecting any delay or stoppage.

  • Jan 3, 2024 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: We are minutes away from the toss. What an important toss that would be in the context of the series.

  • Jan 3, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    Team India is at the venue…

  • Jan 3, 2024 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: We are roughly an hour away from toss. The excitement is palpable on social media as we are building up to the game.

  • Jan 3, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: What happens at the toss – will the team winning it opt to bat or bowl? Looks like it would be a good toss to lose.

  • Jan 3, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Rohit has faced heat for his poor show at Centurion, he would know that spotlight and expectations would be on him.

  • Jan 3, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: The hosts would be bolstered by the return of pacer Lungi Ngidi. He would be a massive threat for Rohit Sharma and his men.

