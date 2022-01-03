LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Updates, Day 1

Johannesburg: DEAN ELGAR AND KEEGAN PETERSEN STEADIES SA INNINGS | MOHAMMAD SHAMI REMOVES AIDEN MARKRAM (7), AIDEN MARKRAM, DEAN ELGAR START SOUTH AFRICA BATTING INNINGS, RABADA SCALPS SIRAJ’S WICKET ! INDIA ALL-OUT FOR 202, JANSEN PICKS UP 4-FER, REMOVES INDIA’S LAST HOPE RAVI ASHWIN | RABADA REMOVES MOHAMMAD SHAMI, INDIA 8 DOWN ! DUANNE OLIVIER REMOVES SHARDUL THAKUR ! INDIA 7 DOWN !, MARCO JANSEN STRIKES ! PICKS UP 3RD WICKET ! RISHABH PANT DEPARTS (17) PLAY RESUMES FOR FINAL SESSION AFTER TEA BREAK ! RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN LEADING INDIA’S FIGHT BACK, INDIA 146/5 at TEA ! MARCO JANSEN SENDS KL RAHUL BACK TO THE PAVILION (50), KL RAHUL HITS HALF-CENTURY, LEADS INDIA’S FIGHTBACK ! KAGISO RABADA REMOVES HANUMA VIHARI (20), KL RAHUL, HANUMA VIHARI STEADIES INDIA INNINGS AFTER LUNCH ! TEMBA BAVUMA DROPS HANUMA VIHARI AT 11 ! PLAY RESUMES AFTER LUNCH, KL RAHUL KEY OR INDIA ! INDIA ARE 53/3 AT LUNCH ! Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane departs in quick succession ! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal has been solid for India so far in the innings. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Open for India ! IND WIN TOSS ! OPT TO BAT ! KL RAHUL TO LEAD IN PLACE OF VIRAT KOHLI, HANUMA VIHARI REPLACES HIM ! KOHLI SITS OUT DUE TO LOWER BACK SPASM !Also Read - Virat Kohli Dropped From Playing XI? Fans React While Comparing Incident With Footballer Mesut Ozil

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 1 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa and India will square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3.India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - KL Rahul Says Sorry to Kagiso Rabada During 2nd Test at Johannesburg; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IND vs SA 2nd Test | SLICE OF HISTORY

The Virat Kohli-led side now has a terrific opportunity to script history in Johannesburg. Kohli can become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in South Africa. As of now, Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Before him, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the nation. Kohli could also emulate the legendary Steve Waugh in terms of Test wins (41). Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa 2nd Test here. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Babar Azam or Kane Williamson - Who Plays The Best Cover Drive? Australia's Marnus Labuschagne Answers

