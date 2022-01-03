LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Updates, Day 1

Johannesburg: DEAN ELGAR AND KEEGAN PETERSEN STEADIES SA INNINGS | MOHAMMAD SHAMI REMOVES AIDEN MARKRAM (7), AIDEN MARKRAM, DEAN ELGAR START SOUTH AFRICA BATTING INNINGS, RABADA SCALPS SIRAJ’S WICKET ! INDIA ALL-OUT FOR 202, JANSEN PICKS UP 4-FER, REMOVES INDIA’S LAST HOPE RAVI ASHWIN | RABADA REMOVES MOHAMMAD SHAMI, INDIA 8 DOWN ! DUANNE OLIVIER REMOVES SHARDUL THAKUR ! INDIA 7 DOWN !, MARCO JANSEN STRIKES ! PICKS UP 3RD WICKET ! RISHABH PANT DEPARTS (17) PLAY RESUMES FOR FINAL SESSION AFTER TEA BREAK ! RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN LEADING INDIA’S FIGHT BACK, INDIA 146/5 at TEA ! MARCO JANSEN SENDS KL RAHUL BACK TO THE PAVILION (50), KL RAHUL HITS HALF-CENTURY, LEADS INDIA’S FIGHTBACK ! KAGISO RABADA REMOVES HANUMA VIHARI (20), KL RAHUL, HANUMA VIHARI STEADIES INDIA INNINGS AFTER LUNCH ! TEMBA BAVUMA DROPS HANUMA VIHARI AT 11 ! PLAY RESUMES AFTER LUNCH, KL RAHUL KEY OR INDIA ! INDIA ARE 53/3 AT LUNCH ! Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane departs in quick succession ! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal has been solid for India so far in the innings. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Open for India ! IND WIN TOSS ! OPT TO BAT ! KL RAHUL TO LEAD IN PLACE OF VIRAT KOHLI, HANUMA VIHARI REPLACES HIM ! KOHLI SITS OUT DUE TO LOWER BACK SPASM !Also Read - Virat Kohli Dropped From Playing XI? Fans React While Comparing Incident With Footballer Mesut Ozil

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 1 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa and India will square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3.India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - KL Rahul Says Sorry to Kagiso Rabada During 2nd Test at Johannesburg; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IND vs SA 2nd Test | SLICE OF HISTORY

The Virat Kohli-led side now has a terrific opportunity to script history in Johannesburg. Kohli can become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in South Africa. As of now, Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Before him, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the nation. Kohli could also emulate the legendary Steve Waugh in terms of Test wins (41). Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa 2nd Test here. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Babar Azam or Kane Williamson - Who Plays The Best Cover Drive? Australia's Marnus Labuschagne Answers

Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 8:49 PM IST
    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: 10 overs of match left as South Africa are now at 35/1.
  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: Slowly and steadily South Africa are steadying their innings.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: 10 overs have been bowled South Africa are now at 28/1.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen will look to build on a good partnership after the early setback. SA 27/1

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: South Africa are now at 15/1.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: OUT! LBW! Mohammed Shami gets the breakthrough! A good-length delivery on middle with that beautiful seam moevement. Aiden Markram looks to defend it but misses and gets rapped up on the pads. It looks dead straight as Indian players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Aiden Markram asks Dean Elgar whether to opt for the review or not but Elgar says not to take it because it looked dead plumb. Another failure for Aiden Markram and Shami is the man again for India. He draws first blood and Aiden Markram walks back to the pavilion disappointed.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Aiden Markram starts off with a boundary off Mohammad Shami !

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: South Africa start their batting innings !

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Lowest 1st inngs totals by teams at Wanderers to win a Test
    187 Ind vs SA 2017/18
    199 SA vs Aus 1966/67
    226 SA vs NZ 2007/08

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Wanderers is always a tricky pitch for the batters around the world and Indians were on the receiving end today. After a solid opening stand between Rahul and Agarawal things went down hill for visitors after Agarwal’s departure. The experienced duo of Pujara and Rahane departed cheaply yet again and though Vihari and Pant had a decent start to their innings they failed to kick on. KL Rahul was again the man for India as he looked a class apart from others but felt soon after a fighting fifty. In the end, the tricky nature of the pitch was too much for the Indian lower order to deal with but they still managed to cross 200 with useful contribution from Ashwin in the end. The pitch has enough help for the bowlers and Indian bowlers will be looking to make full use of it as they have just 202 on the board this time.