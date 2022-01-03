LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Updates, Day 1

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 1 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa and India will square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3.India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion.

IND vs SA 2nd Test | SLICE OF HISTORY

The Virat Kohli-led side now has a terrific opportunity to script history in Johannesburg. Kohli can become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in South Africa. As of now, Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Before him, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the nation. Kohli could also emulate the legendary Steve Waugh in terms of Test wins (41). Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa 2nd Test here.

Live Updates

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Wanderers is always a tricky pitch for the batters around the world and Indians were on the receiving end today. After a solid opening stand between Rahul and Agarawal things went down hill for visitors after Agarwal’s departure. The experienced duo of Pujara and Rahane departed cheaply yet again and though Vihari and Pant had a decent start to their innings they failed to kick on. KL Rahul was again the man for India as he looked a class apart from others but felt soon after a fighting fifty. In the end, the tricky nature of the pitch was too much for the Indian lower order to deal with but they still managed to cross 200 with useful contribution from Ashwin in the end. The pitch has enough help for the bowlers and Indian bowlers will be looking to make full use of it as they have just 202 on the board this time.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    This is a strong South African bowling attack and they showed it throughout the day despite starting off in a rather rusty fashion. The young pacer Jansen provided the first breakthrough and it was Duanne Oliver, the comeback man who broke the backbone of the Indian middle-order by dismissing both Pujara and Rahane off the consecutive balls. After that, all the bowlers came into their groove and chipped away with wickets at regular intervals. The youngster Jansen picked four wickets but a special mention should go to Lungi Ngidi who went wicketless but was one of the first bowlers to set the tone for South Africa in the morning.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Jasprit Bumrah hitting big shots and takes India past 200. IND 201/9

  • 7:27 PM IST
    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: India’s last hope of making a comeback comes to an end ! Ravi Ashwin departs after scoring a well-made 46.
  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: OUT! CAUGHT! Marco Jansen gets another one and Ravichandran Ashwin departs after a valuable innings! Jansen has been the pick of the bowlers and he sends back the dangerous Ashwin back to the pavilion now.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: OUT! CAUGHT and BOWLED! That’s a sharp catch from Rabada! India re eight down now. A handy little partnership comes to an end. A full ball on from Rabada. Shami hits this hard just left of Rabada. He is quick to judge the pace of the ball and pouches it with both hands. Second wicket for Rabada and South Africa will be looking to bundle out India under 200 here.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Ravi Ashwin is inching towards to his half-century. He is the leading India fightback singlehandedly.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Marco Jansen and Duanne Olivier has both picked up three wickets each ! The pacers have been in red-hot form today !

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Duanne Olivier bags his third wicket now. A nothing shot from Shardul Thakur. Back of a length, outside off. Shardul Thakur hangs back and dabs this one towards gully. Keegan Petersen there takes a dolly. Two wickets in two overs for South Africa and India lose their seventh wicket. IND 157/7

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Olivier Removes new Batsman Shardul Thakur as well ! India in big trouble !