Johannesburg: PLAY RESUMES AFTER LUNCH, KL RAHUL KEY OR INDIA ! INDIA ARE 53/3 AT LUNCH ! Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane departs in quick succession ! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal has been solid for India so far in the innings. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Open for India ! IND WIN TOSS ! OPT TO BAT ! KL RAHUL TO LEAD IN PLACE OF VIRAT KOHLI, HANUMA VIHARI REPLACES HIM ! KOHLI SITS OUT DUE TO LOWER BACK SPASM !Also Read - Why Virat Kohli's Absence Would Boost South Africa's Morale During 2nd Test at Johannesburg

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 1 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa and India will square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3.India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - Virat Kohli Not Playing, KL Rahul to Lead India in 2nd Test at Johannesburg

IND vs SA 2nd Test | SLICE OF HISTORY

The Virat Kohli-led side now has a terrific opportunity to script history in Johannesburg. Kohli can become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in South Africa. As of now, Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Before him, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the nation. Kohli could also emulate the legendary Steve Waugh in terms of Test wins (41). Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa 2nd Test here. Also Read - Why Was Ravi Shastri So Successful As India Coach? Former India Spinner Maninder Singh Spill the Beans | EXCLUSIVE

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: FOUR ! First boundary after the break ! Hanuman Vihari latched onto a loose ball from Ngidi and drills it through mid-off. IND 57/3

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Play resumes after LUNCH ! Marco Jansen comes back into the attack and three slips and a gully has been placed for captain KL Rahul. IND 53/3

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: South African bowlers bowled well especially in the second hour of the play as they found appreciable movement from the pitch. Rabada and Oliver were off-target initially but soon Ngidi and Jansen created pressure with their good lines and lengths and eventually, Jansen got the important wicket of Agarawal. Soon Oliver got into his rhythm in his comeback match and shifted the momentum in South Africa’s favour with two big wickets of Pujara and Rahane and they have bagged this opening session of the second Test match.

  • 3:51 PM IST
    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are heavily trolled for their dismal performance so far in the series.
  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: LUNCH ! India are now at 53/3. Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are OUT. Vice-Captain KL Rahul holds key for the visitors as he is joined by Hanuma Vihari.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg:


    Fewest balls to 50 Test wickets (since 20th century):
    1240 Vernon Philander
    1486 Duanne Olivier
    1844 Brett Lee
    1865 Kyle Jamieson
    1880 Frank Tyson
    1943 Shane Bond
  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Big setback for India at the stroke of lunch. Pujara departs and that would mean that the pressure increases on Rahul. Had India not lost Pujara, it would have been India’s session.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: With 20-odd minutes left for lunch, Rahul and Pujara would like to ensure India does not lose any more wickets. If that happens, this would be a session won.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Rahul is taking his time. He showing patience and commitment – just what the fans would like to see. He needs to get a big one.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: SA has a trap set for Pujara with a forward short-leg in position. The Indian No 3 nearly fell for it. Oliver is really bending his back to get something out of the surface.