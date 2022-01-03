LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Updates, Day 1

Johannesburg: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal has been solid for India so far in the innings. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Open for India ! IND WIN TOSS ! OPT TO BAT ! KL RAHUL TO LEAD IN PLACE OF VIRAT KOHLI, HANUMA VIHARI REPLACES HIM ! KOHLI SITS OUT DUE TO LOWER BACK SPASM !Also Read - Why Virat Kohli's Absence Would Boost South Africa's Morale During 2nd Test at Johannesburg

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 1 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa and India will square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3.India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side now have a terrific opportunity to script history in Johannesburg. Kohli can become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in South Africa. As of now, Sri Lanka are the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Before him, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the nation. Kohli could also emulate the legendary Steve Waugh in terms of Test wins (41). Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa 2nd Test here. Also Read - Virat Kohli Not Playing, KL Rahul to Lead India in 2nd Test at Johannesburg

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: In Kohli’s absence and with no Rohit, Rahul would be the key, Pujara too has not been in top form. Rahul knows all of that and would hope to get among the runs and put India in a commanding position.

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Pujara is being tested and he is doing a good job. How long can he continue this or would he adopt a more aggressive route? India cannot afford to lose another wicket now.

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Pujara would certainly look to take his time and get his eye in. The South African players have found their voice after the dismissal of Mayank. It has really lifted their morale.

    LIVE | 2nd Test: Just after a brilliant first hour – a break – and first ball after the halt – Mayank perishes. Jansen gets the breakthrough the hosts were after… LIVE | IND: 36/1

    LIVE | 2nd Test: Being patient now could reap rewards later on in the day and the Indian openers would know that. Ngidi is getting some good movement and that means Rahul and Mayank need to give him respect.

    LIVE | 2nd Test: Marco Jansen comes in from the other end, so double bowling-change for the hosts. This is good, they are giving rest to their bowlers as that could be important at Johannesburg.

    LIVE | 2nd Test: In the first hour of the Test, the umpires have been on the button. A couple of fantastic decisions and that is what the game needs.

    LIVE | 2nd Test: Ngidi comes into the attack and he is asking questions to Rahul. This has been a brilliant start from Ngidi. India has got the start they were after. The openers would realise the job is half done and they have a lot of work still to do as this is not an easy wicket for a batter coming in.

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score and Updates: We had 10 overs of play today and India have solid and cautious. The openers are doing a fine job. IND 32/0