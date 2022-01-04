INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST, DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES

Ind vs SA Test, Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 2 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. PLAY RESUMES AFTER TEA BREAK, SOUTH AFRICA TRAIL BY 11 RUNS |AT TEA SOUTH AFRICA ARE 191/7, INDIA DOMINATE PLAY | SHAMI SENDS RABADA BACK TO THE PAVILION, SOUTH AFRICA 7-DOWN | SHARDUL COMPLETES HIS FIVE-WICKET HAUL BY SCALPING THE WICKET OF TEMBA BAVUMA ! SHARDUL PICKS UP HIS FOURTH WICKET, REMOVES VERREYNNE, BREAKS ALL IMPORTANT PARTNERSHIP | 50-RUN PARTNERSHIP FOR VERREYNE AND BAVUMA | VERREYNE AND BAVUMA STEADY SA INNINGS AFTER WICKETS LOSS | SHARDUL THAKUR ROCKS SOUTH AFRICA WITH A THREE-FER ! KEEGAN PETERSON HITS MAIDEN HALF-CENTURY FOR SOUTH AFRICA | SHARDUL THAKUR REMOVES DEAN ELGAR, INDIA GET BREAKTHROUGH, KEEGAN PETERSON AND DEAN ELGAR HAS BEEN SOLID SO FAR FOR SOUTH AFRICA IN TODAY’S PLAY, Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) are at the crease for the home side. Mohammad Shami trapped Aiden Markram for 7. Previously India were bundled out for 202, with captain KL Rahul scoring a well-constructed 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring an important 46 towards the end to get India past 200. Virat Kohli had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Hanuma Vihari took his place. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he picked a four-fer on the first day. Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) against South Africa 35/1 in 18 overs (Keegan Petersen 14 not out, Dean Elgar 11 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/15), South Africa trail by 167 runs.Also Read - Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: No Rain; Play to Start on Time

South Africa and India square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - No Country For Deaf Athletes: Punjab Government Rolled Back On Promise of Cash Reward, Claims Specially-Abled Chess Player Malika Handa

SLICE OF HISTORY

Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the Rainbow Nation. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Action During 2nd Test at Johannesburg Test; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Check our Live updates of India vs South Africa Match here