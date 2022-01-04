INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST, DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES

Ind vs SA Test, Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 2 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. PLAY RESUMES AFTER TEA BREAK, SOUTH AFRICA TRAIL BY 11 RUNS |AT TEA SOUTH AFRICA ARE 191/7, INDIA DOMINATE PLAY | SHAMI SENDS RABADA BACK TO THE PAVILION, SOUTH AFRICA 7-DOWN | SHARDUL COMPLETES HIS FIVE-WICKET HAUL BY SCALPING THE WICKET OF TEMBA BAVUMA ! SHARDUL PICKS UP HIS FOURTH WICKET, REMOVES VERREYNNE, BREAKS ALL IMPORTANT PARTNERSHIP | 50-RUN PARTNERSHIP FOR VERREYNE AND BAVUMA | VERREYNE AND BAVUMA STEADY SA INNINGS AFTER WICKETS LOSS | SHARDUL THAKUR ROCKS SOUTH AFRICA WITH A THREE-FER ! KEEGAN PETERSON HITS MAIDEN HALF-CENTURY FOR SOUTH AFRICA | SHARDUL THAKUR REMOVES DEAN ELGAR, INDIA GET BREAKTHROUGH, KEEGAN PETERSON AND DEAN ELGAR HAS BEEN SOLID SO FAR FOR SOUTH AFRICA IN TODAY’S PLAY, Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) are at the crease for the home side. Mohammad Shami trapped Aiden Markram for 7. Previously India were bundled out for 202, with captain KL Rahul scoring a well-constructed 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring an important 46 towards the end to get India past 200. Virat Kohli had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Hanuma Vihari took his place. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he picked a four-fer on the first day. Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) against South Africa 35/1 in 18 overs (Keegan Petersen 14 not out, Dean Elgar 11 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/15), South Africa trail by 167 runs.Also Read - Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: No Rain; Play to Start on Time

South Africa and India square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - No Country For Deaf Athletes: Punjab Government Rolled Back On Promise of Cash Reward, Claims Specially-Abled Chess Player Malika Handa

SLICE OF HISTORY

Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the Rainbow Nation. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Action During 2nd Test at Johannesburg Test; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: We are back for the final session of Day 3. India has taken the upper-hand in the match. With 3 wickets left, the Proteas are only 11 runs behind for a lead. SA 191/7

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: Session Summary – 25.2 overs, 89 runs, 3 wickets. South Africa were doing really well and it looked like they would enter Lunch unscathed but the dimension of the game changed when Elgar got out and then Shardul Thakur struck twice at the stroke of Lunch to put India in the ascendancy. Two new batters were at the crease post Lunch for the hosts in Bavuma and Kyle and they batted beautifully. The duo dealt with some real peaches and scored at a decent clip but Shardul Thakur or as he is called, Lord Shardul Thakur once again got the breakthrough removing Kyle. While Bavuma continued on his merry way and brought up his half century but departed immediately. The tail was exposed then and India need just 3 wickets before they come out to bat again. While South Africa would look to add some vital runs and have a decent lead over India. Join us for the final session at 6.30 pm IST. SA 191/7, trail by 11 runs.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: TEA ! Shardul Thakur leads the side as he has picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. Just like the first session, India have again comeback with a strong reply in the last hour of this session.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: India are chipping in with some quick wickets here! Shami bowls this full on off again. Rabada goes for that expansive drive. The ball hits the inside half of his blade and loops in the air towards mid on. Siraj there takes an easy catch and South Africa are seven down now. Shami knew that Rabada is not going to resist the drive and he gets his man with that fuller delivery. Kagiso Rabada has the ability to bat but he is gone now.

  • 6:00 PM IST
    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: OUT ! Another wicket goes down ! Shami sends Rabada back to the pavilion ! SA 179/7, trail by 23 runs.
  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: He gets the first five-wicket haul of his Test career! What an occassion to get to your maiden five wicket haul. Temba Bavuma walks down the track for some strange reason and Thakur pulls his length back around leg. Bavuma looks to clip it and gets a faint part of his blade. Pant behind the stumps dives to his left and takes a superb catch. Bavuma who was looking so good has to walk back and India are right on top now. There was some confusion regrading the catch taken by Pant but in the end replays show that he has taken it cleanly and Thakur is on a roll here.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: There’s no stopping Shardul Thakur today, he’s in the form of his life !

  • 5:52 PM IST
    Five wicket hauls for India at Wanderers
    6/53 A Kumble 1992/93
    5/104 J Srinath 1996/97
    5/40 S Sreesanth 2006/07
    5/54 J Bumrah 2017/18
    5/29 Mohd Shami 2017/18
    5/37 S Thakur 2021/22 *
  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: OUT ! IT’S FIVE FOR SHARDULLLL !!!! Bavuma Departs !

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: Shardul breaks yet another important partnership and gives India a breathing space. SA 177/5