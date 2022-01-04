INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST, DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES

Ind vs SA Test, Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 2 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. KEEGAN PETERSON HITS MAIDEN HALF-CENTURY FOR SOUTH AFRICA | SHARDUL THAKUR REMOVES DEAN ELGAR, INDIA GET BREAKTHROUGH, KEEGAN PETERSON AND DEAN ELGAR HAS BEEN SOLID SO FAR FOR SOUTH AFRICA IN TODAY'S PLAY, Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) are at the crease for the home side. Mohammad Shami trapped Aiden Markram for 7. Previously India were bundled out for 202, with captain KL Rahul scoring a well-constructed 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring an important 46 towards the end to get India past 200. Virat Kohli had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Hanuma Vihari took his place. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he picked a four-fer on the first day. Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) against South Africa 35/1 in 18 overs (Keegan Petersen 14 not out, Dean Elgar 11 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/15), South Africa trail by 167 runs.

South Africa and India square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion.

Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the Rainbow Nation.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Keegan Petersen was leaving the balls that were outside off but now that he has got his half century, he decides to drive this one and pays the price. Thakur bowls this one on a length, outside off. Keegan Petersen reaches out for it and tries to drive it on the up. The ball nips away a tad and kisses the outside edge. It flies to Mayank Agarwal at second slip and he takes a sharp catch. Keegan Petersen got a bit carried away and now has to depart after playing a good knock. Shardul Thakur has struck once again for India and South Africa lose their third wicket before Lunch.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: OUT! Keegan Petersen departs ! c Mayank Agarwal b Shardul Thakur. India picks up another wicket. Shardul scalps two in quick succession. SA 101/3

  • 3:12 PM IST
    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: 100 comes up for the Proteas !
  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Keegan Petersen gets to his maiden Test match fifty with a boundary! A fuller delivery from Shami on off. Keegan Petersen looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge, The ball goes through the backward point region for a boundary. Top class innings this by Keegan Petersen.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shardul Thakur strikes and this man has the knack of picking important wickets and he has done it again. He is a man with the golden arm and he has proved it yet again. Much needed breakthrough for India !

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: We are yet to see any wicket fall in today’s session as batters Keegan Peterson has been solid, inching towards half-century with Dean Elgar supporting him. SA 79/1

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Elgar is OUT? The soft signal is out. Elgar edged it to Pant. The question is – has Pant taken it cleanly or not. The umpires have referred it. Pant looks confident but it is not out as it is a bump-ball.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Shami and Bumrah are bowling well but are not getting a wicket. This could be frustrating. Indian fielders need to egg on their bowlers now.

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: The weather is changing. It is now looking a little overcast as the Indian pacers strive hard for a breakthrough.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Petersen and Elgar are growing in confidence with each ball. India would be in the hunt for early wickets.