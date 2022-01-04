INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST, DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES

Ind vs SA Test, Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 2 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. INDIA START INNINGS, KL RAHUL AND AGARWAL OPEN FOR VISITORS | SHARDUL SCALPS 7-FER, SOUTH AFRICA ALL OUT FOR 229 RUNS | SOUTH AFRICA 8-DOWN ! BUMRAH KNOCKS MAHARAJ OVER | KESHAV MAHARAJ LEADING SA FIGHT BACK, HOSTS LEAD | PLAY RESUMES AFTER TEA BREAK, SOUTH AFRICA TRAIL BY 11 RUNS |AT TEA SOUTH AFRICA ARE 191/7, INDIA DOMINATE PLAY | SHAMI SENDS RABADA BACK TO THE PAVILION, SOUTH AFRICA 7-DOWN | SHARDUL COMPLETES HIS FIVE-WICKET HAUL BY SCALPING THE WICKET OF TEMBA BAVUMA ! SHARDUL PICKS UP HIS FOURTH WICKET, REMOVES VERREYNNE, BREAKS ALL IMPORTANT PARTNERSHIP | 50-RUN PARTNERSHIP FOR VERREYNE AND BAVUMA | VERREYNE AND BAVUMA STEADY SA INNINGS AFTER WICKETS LOSS | SHARDUL THAKUR ROCKS SOUTH AFRICA WITH A THREE-FER ! KEEGAN PETERSON HITS MAIDEN HALF-CENTURY FOR SOUTH AFRICA | SHARDUL THAKUR REMOVES DEAN ELGAR, INDIA GET BREAKTHROUGH, KEEGAN PETERSON AND DEAN ELGAR HAS BEEN SOLID SO FAR FOR SOUTH AFRICA IN TODAY’S PLAY, Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) are at the crease for the home side. Mohammad Shami trapped Aiden Markram for 7. Previously India were bundled out for 202, with captain KL Rahul scoring a well-constructed 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring an important 46 towards the end to get India past 200. Virat Kohli had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Hanuma Vihari took his place. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he picked a four-fer on the first day. Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) against South Africa 35/1 in 18 overs (Keegan Petersen 14 not out, Dean Elgar 11 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/15), South Africa trail by 167 runs.Also Read - Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: No Rain; Play to Start on Time

South Africa and India square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - No Country For Deaf Athletes: Punjab Government Rolled Back On Promise of Cash Reward, Claims Specially-Abled Chess Player Malika Handa

SLICE OF HISTORY

Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the Rainbow Nation. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Action During 2nd Test at Johannesburg Test; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: OUT ! KL RAHUL GONE ! Marco Jansen gets the breakthrough for South Africa !

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: Both the openers have started out brightly. RIGHT FROM THE WORD GO !

  • 7:46 PM IST
    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: The Indian openers are out there in the middle. They were impressive at Centurion, and got India off to a decent start in the first innings. However, the visitors would want them to give them a better start in the second innings. Can they? Let’s find that out..
  • 7:33 PM IST
    IT WAS LORD SHARDUL’S DAY !

    Best innings figures for India in SA
    7/61 S Thakur, Joburg 2021/22 *
    7/120 Harbhajan Singh, Cape Town 2010/11
    6/53 A Kumble, Joburg 1992/93
    6/76 J Srinath, Port Elizabeth 2001/02
    6/138 R Jadeja, Durban 2013/14

    Best innings figures for India vs SA
    7/61 S Thakur, Joburg 2021/22 *
    7/66 R Ashwin, Nagpur 2015/16
    7/87 Harbhajan Singh, Kolkata 2004/05
    7/120 Harbhajan Singh, Cape Town 2010/11
  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: Indian bowling performance was all about Shardul Thakur who got his first five-wicket haul and whenever India was struggling to get the breakthrough he was the one who provided it. All other bowlers were disciplined and the pressure was always kept on from both ends. Shardul Thakur finished with seven wickets and he is one who has kept India in the game here. It is upto their batters now to gain an upper hand in this Test match they trail by 27 runs.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: South African batters showed resilience out there in the middle on a tricky pitch. Keegan Petersen and Bavuma were especially impressive as they notched up their respective fifties. But despite getting some handy partnerships the problem of losing wickets in cluster cost South Africa big time. They had a longer tail in this Test match but Jansen and Maharaj had a good partnership but eventually were bundled out for 229.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: That’s it ! DONE AND DUSTED ! SHARDUL FINISHES WITH 7 WICKETS ! SOUTH AFRICA ALL OUT FOR 229 RUNS WITH A LEAD OF 27 RUNS.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: OUT ! 9 Down ! Shardul Thakur claims his 6th wicket of the match ! There’s no stopping him today ! LORD at his best !

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: India have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows the ball is pitching outside off, the impact is in line and it is wickets missing. The on-field decision stands. India lose a review.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND TEST, Jo’burg: It’s down to Marco Jansen to do his part with the bat. He has shone with the ball in the first innings. He’s looking in the mood today. SA 228/8, lead by 28 runs.