INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST, DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES

Ind vs SA Test, Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 2 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. VERREYNE AND BAVUMA STEADY SA INNINGS AFTER WICKETS LOSS | SHARDUL THAKUR ROCKS SOUTH AFRICA WITH A THREE-FER ! KEEGAN PETERSON HITS MAIDEN HALF-CENTURY FOR SOUTH AFRICA | SHARDUL THAKUR REMOVES DEAN ELGAR, INDIA GET BREAKTHROUGH, KEEGAN PETERSON AND DEAN ELGAR HAS BEEN SOLID SO FAR FOR SOUTH AFRICA IN TODAY’S PLAY, Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) are at the crease for the home side. Mohammad Shami trapped Aiden Markram for 7. Previously India were bundled out for 202, with captain KL Rahul scoring a well-constructed 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring an important 46 towards the end to get India past 200. Virat Kohli had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Hanuma Vihari took his place. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he picked a four-fer on the first day. Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) against South Africa 35/1 in 18 overs (Keegan Petersen 14 not out, Dean Elgar 11 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/15), South Africa trail by 167 runs.Also Read - Johannesburg Weather Hourly Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: No Rain; Play to Start on Time

South Africa and India square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - No Country For Deaf Athletes: Punjab Government Rolled Back On Promise of Cash Reward, Claims Specially-Abled Chess Player Malika Handa

Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the Rainbow Nation. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Action During 2nd Test at Johannesburg Test; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

  • 4:47 PM IST
    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: India have lost their second review of the match, this time on Kyle Verryenne’s dismissal.
  • 4:40 PM IST
    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: Verryenne and Bavuma are slowly and steadily are building on a partnership. SA 129/4
  • 4:21 PM IST
    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: In 6 overs, Shardul bowled, he has conceded only 8 runs and three important wickets. SA 107/4
  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma are the new batsmen at the crease.

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: We are about to start the second session of Day 2 after Lunch !

  • 4:03 PM IST
    THIS ONE FOR LORD SHARDUL FANS !

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE 2ND Test, Jo’burg: Indian bowlers were top-notch this morning but some quality batting by South Africa denied them a breakthrough for the most part of the session. It was the man with the golden arm, Shardul Thakur who eventually got the wicket of South African skipper, Dean Elgar. After his wicket, the pair of Petersen and Rassie was tasted with some quality seam bowling and Takhur again got into the act with the wicket of Petersen and Rassie. India have got three wickets in the final half-hour of the first session and will be now looking to dictate terms with more wickets in the next session. Can India continue their fightback with more wickets in the next session? We shall find out as we will be back for the post-lunch session at 4.10 IST. Stay tuned at india.com

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: LUNCH ! Another session, that looked like going South Africa’s way was pulled back by India with three wickets in the last half hour of the session. In testing conditions where the ball is seaming and swinging quite a bit, they have lost only one wicket. Both Elgar and Petersen were solid this morning and despite some quality bowling by Indian bowlers, the pair ensured that India were denied the breakthrough for the major part of the session. Elgar departed just a half an hour before the lunch but young Keegan Petersen carried on and got to his maiden Test fifty. But the wickets of Petersen and Rassie at the stroke of the Lunch and that ensured that India have an opening now.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Shardul strikes again !! South Africa Lose Van der Dussen at the stroke of lunch ! Lord Shardul Thakur is on a roll ! SA 102/4

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Keegan Petersen was leaving the balls that were outside off but now that he has got his half century, he decides to drive this one and pays the price. Thakur bowls this one on a length, outside off. Keegan Petersen reaches out for it and tries to drive it on the up. The ball nips away a tad and kisses the outside edge. It flies to Mayank Agarwal at second slip and he takes a sharp catch. Keegan Petersen got a bit carried away and now has to depart after playing a good knock. Shardul Thakur has struck once again for India and South Africa lose their third wicket before Lunch.