Ind vs SA Test, Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 2 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) are at the crease for the home side. Mohammad Shami trapped Aiden Markram for 7. Previously India were bundled out for 202, with captain KL Rahul scoring a well-constructed 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring an important 46 towards the end to get India past 200. Virat Kohli had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Hanuma Vihari took his place. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he picked a four-fer on the first day. Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) against South Africa 35/1 in 18 overs (Keegan Petersen 14 not out, Dean Elgar 11 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/15), South Africa trail by 167 runs.

South Africa and India square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion.

Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the Rainbow Nation.

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: The weather is changing. It is now looking a little overcast as the Indian pacers strive hard for a breakthrough.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Petersen and Elgar are growing in confidence with each ball. India would be in the hunt for early wickets.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: The battle is on and the South Africans are holding onto their nerves. Indian pacers are putting the ball in the right areas. One has to admit, they have been unlucky.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Good News ! Siraj starts today after a harmstring scare. Shami to start the day with 3 slips and a gully in place.

  • 1:27 PM IST
    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Play is about to start in a few minutes. Stay hooked to India.com for LIVE updates of the match.
  • 1:25 PM IST

    PITCH REPORT: There are some good areas to exploit as a bowler, it’s a mix of dead grass as well as live gras, there are some barren spots as well. The bounce will be variable at times and there’ll be movement off the surface. It rained overnight and the pitch could get a bit quicker. This is a tough batting wicket.

  • 1:24 PM IST
    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Mohammad Siraj was seen in the nets today. So we can expect him to play a part.
  • 1:12 PM IST
  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Mohammad Siraj bowled an excellent spell on Day 1 before he pulled his hamstring and left the field. It would be interesting to see if he is fit enough to bowl as India need him desperately as the pitch is favouring the pacers and he can be very lethal alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.