LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Gill Departs, Kohli Joins Rohit In Chase

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took six-fers in the match to put India in driver's seat.

Updated: January 4, 2024 4:47 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

IND vs SA 2nd Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: India need just 79 runs to win the Test and level the series 1-1 after South Africa were all out for 176 in the second innings on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah finished with 6/61 for India. For South Africa, Aiden Markram top-scored with 106.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: OUTTTT! Kagiso Rabada strikes as Shubman Gill is clean bowled after the ball kept low than he expected. Virat Kohli joins in the middle. IND 57/2

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Beautiful straight drive by Shubman Gill to bring fifty up for India. India need less than 30 runs now. IND 52/1 (8)

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: OUTTTT!!!!!!! South Africa get Yashavi Jaiswal as Nandre Burger takes a wicket. Jaiswal goes for 28. Shubman Gill comes to the crease. IND 44/1 (6)

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is the man on a mission as he wants his team to the target quickly. The Indian southpaw welcomes Nandre Burger with a boundary through the off side. IND 32/0 (4)

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Nandre Burger comes into the attack. Third boundary for Yashasvi Jaiswal. IND 15/0 (2)

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal starts with a boundary straightway off Kagiso Rabada. The Indian goes to the backfoot and pulls away. Four more through the slips by Jaiswal. Rohit Sharma steps down and goes over the top. Two runs from the last ball. IND 11/0 (1)

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: We are live once again. Dean Elgar gets a Guard of Honour from his teammates while Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk out for India. Kagiso Rabada to open the bowling for the hosts.

  • Jan 4, 2024 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Meanwhile, the big news coming in is that India’s Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami have been nominated for ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

  • Jan 4, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Lunch on Day 2 has been declared. Jasprit Bumrah joins former pacer Javagal Srinath for most Test five-fors in South Africa. Both Bumrah and Srinath have taken three fifers now.

  • Jan 4, 2024 3:30 PM IST

