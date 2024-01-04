By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Gill Departs, Kohli Joins Rohit In Chase
South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took six-fers in the match to put India in driver's seat.
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: India need just 79 runs to win the Test and level the series 1-1 after South Africa were all out for 176 in the second innings on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah finished with 6/61 for India. For South Africa, Aiden Markram top-scored with 106.
Trending Now
IND vs SA Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.