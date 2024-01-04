Home

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Gill Departs, Kohli Joins Rohit In Chase

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took six-fers in the match to put India in driver's seat.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule South Africa VS India 55 (23.2) 1st Innings 153 (34.5) 176 (36.5) 2nd Innings 59/2 (9.1) Run Rate: (Current: 6.44) IND need 20 runs to win Last Wicket: Shubman Gill b Kagiso Rabada 10 (11) - 57/2 in 8.3 Over Virat Kohli 1 * (3) 0x4, 0x6 Rohit Sharma (C) 12 (18) 1x4, 0x6 Marco Jansen (0.1-0-1-0) * Kagiso Rabada (5-0-27-1)

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: India need just 79 runs to win the Test and level the series 1-1 after South Africa were all out for 176 in the second innings on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah finished with 6/61 for India. For South Africa, Aiden Markram top-scored with 106.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

