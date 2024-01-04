Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Markram Departs After Gutsy Hundred
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Markram Departs After Gutsy Hundred

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Hosts trail by 36 runs. Late strikes by the pacers helped India regain control in the game. Day 2 is mouthwateringly poised.

Updated: January 4, 2024 3:15 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

IND vs SA 2nd Test

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa witnessed the fall of 23 wickets at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. India bowled out Proteas for 55 runs. Then India put a lead of 98 runs on the hosts. However, they lost their final 6 wickets in 11 balls without scoring a single run. Then in the second innings, SA put 62 runs on the board at the loss of three wickets. They are trailing behind by 36 runs.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Jan 4, 2024 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: WICKET!! Kagiso Rabada departs and Prasidh Krishna picked up the wicket. Lungi Ngidi joins Nandre Burger.

  • Jan 4, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: WICKET!! Aiden Markram who was looking set on the ground departs after smashing a memorable century. It was Mohammed Siraj’s ball and Rohit Sharma took the catch.

  • Jan 4, 2024 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Aiden Markran has dedicated his century to captain Dean Elgar who is playing his last Test match. Markaram is looking in great form.

  • Jan 4, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: With a couple of boundaries, Markram has got to a hundred. What a knock this is! This is a great moment for Markram. He has surely got them back in the game.

  • Jan 4, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: 150 up for South Africa! Things are slowly but surely shifting towards the hosts. Rabada picks up a single of the first ball off the over.

  • Jan 4, 2024 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Markram picks up a boundary. This would be adding to India’s agony. And after the boundary, he has pulled Krishna for a six. Krishna has not been upto the mark in this Test. Now the field comes up and Markram hits another six. LIVE | SA: 149/7 vs Ind | SA Lead by 51 runs

  • Jan 4, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Again, after three dot balls, Markram gleefully takes a single off the fourth ball exposing Rabada for the last dot balls.

  • Jan 4, 2024 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: The field has been spread out for Markram as the Indian pacers want Rabada on strike. Markram picks up a single and Rabada would now have to fend off two balls. LIVE | SA: 128/7 vs Ind | SA Lead by 30 runs

  • Jan 4, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Bumrah gets another one, he has already picked up five wickets and looks good for more. Keshav Maharafj bites the dust and now Kagiso Rabada has walked into bat. LIVE | SA: 117/7 vs Ind | SA Lead by 19 runs

  • Jan 4, 2024 2:27 PM IST

