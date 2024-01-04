By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Markram Departs After Gutsy Hundred
South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Hosts trail by 36 runs. Late strikes by the pacers helped India regain control in the game. Day 2 is mouthwateringly poised.
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 CRICKET SCORE: Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa witnessed the fall of 23 wickets at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. India bowled out Proteas for 55 runs. Then India put a lead of 98 runs on the hosts. However, they lost their final 6 wickets in 11 balls without scoring a single run. Then in the second innings, SA put 62 runs on the board at the loss of three wickets. They are trailing behind by 36 runs.
IND vs SA Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
