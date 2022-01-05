IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd Test, Day 3 between India and South Africa at the historic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs. India were 85/2 at stumps, leading South Africa by 58 runs at the end of the second day’s play. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 not out) are still at the crease, fighting to keep their places in the team. While Pujara was the aggressor in the partnership with Rahane, India would look for a score in excess of 250 on this wicket. (Live Scorecard)Also Read - KL Rahul-Dean Elgar's Verbal Duel on Day 2 of 2nd Test at Johannesburg Hogs Limelight | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: LUNCH | While Pujara and Rahane dominated the first hour where they brought up their fifties and gave India the advantage, the second hour belonged to the hosts as Rabada hit back with three wickets, while Nigidi picked up one. The session – it would be fair to say – was South Africa’s. IND Lead by 161

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Ashwin out, Thakur comes in and gets a boundary to get things going. Thakur also gets off the pair. IND Lead by 161. | IND 188/6

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Ashwin gets a life as he gets dropped at second slip. To rub injury to the wound, the ball goes to the boundary. Off the very next ball, Ashwin perishes. IND Lead by 157

  • 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: A 30-40 here from Ashwin could make all the difference – that is how beautifully the match is poised. Vihari, on the other hand, is not in a hurry. He is ready to take his time. IND Lead by 153

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Ashwin is looking for every scoring opportunity. He plays the short ball well and he would surely be tested with bouncers.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: 200 would be a challenging target one reckons. The pitches are playing a few tricks that would make the last innings interesting.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Looks like Ashwin is going to play his shots. He realises he needs to get the momentum going. He is not going to die wondering and get dismissed. He is determined to make his stay count.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: That is his natural game is bullshit. Gavaskar was furious with the young wicketkeeper. The hosts have made the ball talk after the first hour.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: Gavaskar slams Pant. The ex-India opener says it is ‘utter nonsense’. Gavaskar reckoned Pant should have taken more responsibility as Rahane and Pujara did.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, IND vs SA, Day 3: South Africa has found new energy. One can hear more SA voices. In 30 minutes, the game has changed on its head. India is on the backfoot with two new batters in the middle.