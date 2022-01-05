IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest CRICKET UPDATES



Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd Test, Day 3 between India and South Africa at the historic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs. India were 85/2 at stumps, leading South Africa by 58 runs at the end of the second day’s play. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 not out) are still at the crease, fighting to keep their places in the team. While Pujara was the aggressor in the partnership with Rahane, India would look for a score in excess of 250 on this wicket. (Live Scorecard)Also Read - KL Rahul-Dean Elgar's Verbal Duel on Day 2 of 2nd Test at Johannesburg Hogs Limelight | WATCH

Check the latest 2nd Test Live Score, 2nd Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Score 2021-2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa second Test here. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD) Also Read - Virat Kohli Passing Advice to Mohammed Shami During 2nd Test at Johannesburg is Unmissable | WATCH