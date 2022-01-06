IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd Test, Day 4 between India and South Africa at the historic Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa captain Dean Elgar was gutsy in leading the way for his team with the bat as South Africa finished at 118/2 in 40 overs at stumps on day three of the second Test against India at the Wanderers here on Wednesday. With two days left in the match, South Africa need 122 runs to level the series while India look for eight wickets to script their maiden series victory in the ‘Rainbow Nation’. Resuming from 34/0 at tea, Aiden Markram continued his nice nick from the second session, driving Shardul Thakur through point. But Thakur bounced back by rapping Markram on pads twice for lbw calls and then beating him on the fifth ball. Thakur closed the over by trapping Markram lbw with a nip-backer and smashing his back leg.Also Read - India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Highlights Score Updates, Day 3: Elgar, Van der Dussen Lead Fightback Against India, Hosts 118/2 At Stumps

Live Updates

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: The players have their track suits on as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are spotted having a word with all the players. Looks like a delayed start. Confirmation awaited!

  • 12:35 PM IST

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: The first hour today would be crucial from the point of view of both sides. If SA manage to not lose wickets, it could well be over for India quickly.

  • 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: With the game on the edge of a knife, one has to admit captain Dean Elgar’s gutsy stay yesterday has given the hosts the advantage heading into the fourth day.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of day four of the second Test from Johannesburg. With the game in the balance, today promises to offer an exciting day of Test cricket.