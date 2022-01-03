LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Updates, Day 1

Johannesburg: IND WIN TOSS ! OPT TO BAT ! KL RAHUL TO LEAD IN PLACE OF VIRAT KOHLI, HANUMA VIHARI REPLACES HIM ! KOHLI SITS OUT DUE TO LOWER BACK SPASM ! Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 1 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa and India will square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Before him, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the nation.

    KL Rahul: Unfortunately VIrat has had an upper back spasm and hopefully he’ll recover for the next Test. It is every Indian player’s dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we’ll look to continue that. Hanuma Vihari comes in place of VIrat. Just the one change. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match.

    Dean Elgar: (On Kohli missing out It doesn’t really bother me, we have got a Test match to play. Two changes: Kyle Verryenne comes in for QdK and Duanne Olivier for Mulder. Losing Quinny is never ideal. He has been a big player for us. Losing any big player is never ideal. But we need to move on. We have a lot of talent in our squad and we need to back them. There were a lot of good things you can speak about at Centurion. You need to be fair to the enviromnent. a lot of positives and good conversations for us to take out of that.

    South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
    LIVE India vs South Africa Score and Updates: News from the Toss ! India have won the toss and have elected to bat first like the previous match.

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score and Updates: It’ll be a touch slow to start off with and quicken up as the day goes on. There are a few cracks as well which could open up as the game goes on. But it’s a good wicket. As a bowler you need to bowl tight lines, because if you give out width, you could get hit- MORNE MORKEL on the PITCH.

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score and Updates: That’s strange ! It looks like Virat Kohli is OUT, KL Rahul will be captaining India for today’s match !

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score and Updates: After losing the 1st Test, Quinton de Kock, who is on paternity leave has retired completely from Test Cricket as he wants to give more time to his growing family. It’s a big blow for the Proteas as he is their premier wicket-keeper batsman and has a decent record in the longest format of the game.

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score and Updates: We are minutes away from the toss of the penultimate match. Stay tuned from all the latest updates from Johannesburg.

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score and Updates: Temba Bavuma and captain Dean Elgar has managed to get 50+ scores from the previous match. The only two batter who have shown intent.

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score and Updates: Lungi Ngidi has been the bowler for the Proteas so far in the series. He picked up 8 wickets in the following match, giving the Indian batters a hard time in the crease.