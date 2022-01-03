LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Updates, Day 1

Johannesburg: IND WIN TOSS ! OPT TO BAT ! KL RAHUL TO LEAD IN PLACE OF VIRAT KOHLI, HANUMA VIHARI REPLACES HIM ! KOHLI SITS OUT DUE TO LOWER BACK SPASM ! Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 1 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa and India will square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3.India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side now have a terrific opportunity to script history in Johannesburg. Kohli can become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in South Africa. As of now, Sri Lanka are the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Before him, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the nation. Kohli could also emulate the legendary Steve Waugh in terms of Test wins (41). Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa 2nd Test here. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - Virat Kohli Not Playing, KL Rahul to Lead India in 2nd Test at Johannesburg