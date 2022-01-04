INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST, DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES

Ind vs SA Test, Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 2 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) are at the crease for the home side. Mohammad Shami trapped Aiden Markram for 7. Previously India were bundled out for 202, with captain KL Rahul scoring a well-constructed 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring an important 46 towards the end to get India past 200. Virat Kohli had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Hanuma Vihari took his place. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he picked a four-fer on the first day. Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) against South Africa 35/1 in 18 overs (Keegan Petersen 14 not out, Dean Elgar 11 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/15), South Africa trail by 167 runs.Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sun Shining at Wanderers; Play to Start on Time

South Africa and India square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Action During 2nd Test at Johannesburg Test; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the Rainbow Nation. Also Read - Will Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane be Dropped When Virat Kohli Returns? Dinesh Karthik Answers

    Live 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Siraj had hobbled off the field when he was trying to bowl the last ball of his fourth over and couldn’t complete his action. His last ball was then bowled by Shardul Thakur. “The medical staff are assessing him overnight. I think it is very immediate, so initially what they do is they just put the ice and just see for the next hour or two. I am hoping that with the history Siraj has, he will definitely come out and give his best,” updated Ashwin.

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: As per the weather forecast, play will start on time as sun is shining at the Wanderers.

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Marco Jansen was the best bowler from the last match, picking up 4 wickets and Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier picked up 3 each.

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: KL Rahul was the pick of the batters for Team India, taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli. Who had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Rahul scored a well made 50, while Ravichandran Ashwin played an important knock of 46 to get India past 200.

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: In reply South Africa are now at 35/1 with captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen at the crease. Mohammad Shami removed Aiden Markram early on and since then the Proteas have hold on and looking forward for a big partnership.

    LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: The first day belonged to South Africa as Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier ran over the Indian batters to restrict the visitors for 202.

    Hello and and Welcome to our Live coverage of the 2nd Day of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa from Johannesburg !