Keshav Maharaj picks Kohli's wicket for the second time in the series as the master batter walks back to the pavilion after a well made 65. Shikhar Dhawan departs after scoring a well made 61 off 73 balls. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan bring up 50 partnership. KL Rahul departs cheaply after Ngidi draws first blood for the Proteas. South Africa gets two back to back wickets as South Africa gets all out on 287. India will look to avoid 3-0 whitewash against the Proteas. Prasidh Krishna sends Dwaine Pretorious back to the pavilion, as India claim 7th wicket. India get another wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo after dismissing set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal | The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | India dismiss set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | Jasprit Bumrah removes Quinton de Kock and gets the all important wicket for Team India | Quinton de Kock gets to his 22nd ODI Century against India as he sets his sight for a big score against India after losing out three top order batsmen in the process.

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash.

The Proteas were able to chase down 288 in relatively comfortable fashion with a 132-run opening partnership between Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) setting them on their way before Temba Bavuma (35), Aiden Markram (37*) and Rassie van der Dussen (37*) all played their part in the success. Also Read - Virat Kohli Passes Advice to Captain KL Rahul During 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video Goes VIRAL

India will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash after suffering a second defeat in two games to South Africa and the pressure is well and truly on in this final game against the Proteas. The Indians did a decent job with the bat to set 288 to win but their bowling unit could not take enough wickets to really ask questions of the South African batting line-up and they must improve with the ball in this final clash.

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Interesting bowling change from Bavuma. Aiden Markram into the attack and FOUR! Kohli pulls this across the mid wicket for a boundary. Markram is known for breaking partnerships, however this was a loose over from the 28 year old. India 147-3 at the end of 29 overs.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Kohli brings up another fifty in a run chase. Brilliant from the former India skipper. He is key for India in the run chase and he is probably the best player for India at this moment. Acknowledges wife Anushka’s celebration in the stands. India 140-3 after 29 overs.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: OUT! Shikhar Dhawan tries a pull shot and the ball balloons up in the sky and de Kock takes a simple catch. Just as we speak, OUT! Pant does a Pant and throws away his wicket courtesy of a reckless shot. Indian dressing room is dejected and so is Virat Kohli at the non strikers end. India is 119-3 at the end of 23 overs.

  • 8:09 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Keshav Maharaj continues and Dhawan tries a reverse sweep and almost gets out. The ball was just short of Miller. Dhawan has to be careful with his shots here. There have been times where he has gifted his wicket to the opposition after playing a sweep. India 116-1 at the end of 22 overs.
  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Andile Phehlukwayo brought into the attack. Bowls up on the pads and Kohli flicks it fine towards the boundary. Brilliant effort from the fine-leg fielder. Saves a certain boundary. India 115-1 at the end of 21 overs.

  • 7:57 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: FOUR! Cracking pull shot from Virat Kohli. Leaves nothing to the imagination as belts it through mid-wicket. Just as we speak, DROPPED! Kohli gets a chance as he slashes a wide delivery from Magala. Kohli gets a life. India 104-1 at the end of 19 overs.
  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Brilliant running from Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Boundaries have been scarce for a while, however, running between the wickets have been incredible from both the batters. Just as we speak, DRINKS! India 86-1 at the end of 17 overs.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: South African Vice-captain Keshav Maharaj starts and FOUR! Dhawan plays an exquisite drive through covers. Fielder makes a good effort, however, the timing was just impeccable from the left hander. Fifty partnership for Kohli-Dhawan. India 70-1 at the end of 14 overs.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: It has been a while since Kohli-Dhawan has scored a boundary. FREE HIT! Dhawan gets bowled, however, runs a single and Kohli is on strike. Tries a full bloodied and misses it completely. Magala has bowled well in this over despite bowling a no ball in this over. India 61-1 at the end of 13 overs.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Pretorius is brought into the attack for his 6th over. He is probably the weakest of the South African bowling line up and this is the reason Bavuma wants all his overs to end early in the innings. Good captaincy from SA skipper. India 55-1 at the end of 12 overs.