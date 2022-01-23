IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd ODI Latest CRICKET UPDATES

KL Rahul departs cheaply after Ngidi draws first blood for the Proteas. South Africa gets two back to back wickets as South Africa gets all out on 287. India will look to avoid 3-0 whitewash against the Proteas. Prasidh Krishna sends Dwaine Pretorious back to the pavilion, as India claim 7th wicket. India get another wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo after dismissing set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal | The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | India dismiss set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | Jasprit Bumrah removes Quinton de Kock and gets the all important wicket for Team India | Quinton de Kock gets to his 22nd ODI Century against India as he sets his sight for a big score against India after losing out three top order batsmen in the process.

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash.

The Proteas were able to chase down 288 in relatively comfortable fashion with a 132-run opening partnership between Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) setting them on their way before Temba Bavuma (35), Aiden Markram (37*) and Rassie van der Dussen (37*) all played their part in the success.

India will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash after suffering a second defeat in two games to South Africa and the pressure is well and truly on in this final game against the Proteas. The Indians did a decent job with the bat to set 288 to win but their bowling unit could not take enough wickets to really ask questions of the South African batting line-up and they must improve with the ball in this final clash.

Check Live India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Score & Updates here