IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd ODI Latest CRICKET UPDATES

KL Rahul departs cheaply after Ngidi draws first blood for the Proteas. South Africa gets two back to back wickets as South Africa gets all out on 287. India will look to avoid 3-0 whitewash against the Proteas. Prasidh Krishna sends Dwaine Pretorious back to the pavilion, as India claim 7th wicket. India get another wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo after dismissing set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal | The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | Jasprit Bumrah removes Quinton de Kock and gets the all important wicket for Team India | Quinton de Kock gets to his 22nd ODI Century against India as he sets his sight for a big score against India after losing out three top order batsmen in the process.

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash.

The Proteas were able to chase down 288 in relatively comfortable fashion with a 132-run opening partnership between Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) setting them on their way before Temba Bavuma (35), Aiden Markram (37*) and Rassie van der Dussen (37*) all played their part in the success. Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 23 Sunday

India will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash after suffering a second defeat in two games to South Africa and the pressure is well and truly on in this final game against the Proteas. The Indians did a decent job with the bat to set 288 to win but their bowling unit could not take enough wickets to really ask questions of the South African batting line-up and they must improve with the ball in this final clash.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Between Kohli and Dhawan, one batter has to stay till the end for the chase to stay comfortable. Ngidi has gained his confidence back as he is bowling in the right areas. Just as we speak, first tentative shot from kohli and he survives. India 43-1 at the end of 9 overs.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Virat Kohli is looking vigilant as ever. He is blocking the deliveries and stealing singles easily. Dhawan is complimenting him well. He has collected a six and a four in this over and has applied pressure properly on the South African bowlers. India 41-1 after 8 overs.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: OUT! KL Rahul pokes at a delivery outside the off-stump and Ngidi draws first blood. This is ordinary stuff from the Indian captain. Just as we speak, Virat Kohli gets the ball on his pads and flicks it through fine-leg for a majestic boundary. Perfect number three shot from the master batter. India 25-1 at 5.4 overs.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Shikhar Dhawan looking to dominate against Pretorius. Aggressively drives a ball but the ball balloons up in the sky and lands in no-man’s land. Dhawan is unable to find gaps as each of his drive finds a fielder in the 30 yard circle. However, he collects a boundary on the last ball of the over. IND 18/0 at the end of 4 overs.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: No Markram this time in the beginning as Dwayne Pretorius starts for South Africa from the other end. Not a good start from him, as he bowls two full tosses back to back against Dhawan. However, Dhawan fails to capitalize on both deliveries. India 10/0 at the end of 2 overs.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: South Africa starts with Lungi Ngidi. FOUR! KL Rahul gets off the mark with a boundary. The out field is very quick and it races away to the fence. Too much room by Ngidi and Rahul goes onto the backfoot and punches it through point. IND 8-0 at the end of first over.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are waiting in the dugout until the Indian innings start. A lot will rely on these two for a perfect start in order to achieve the target 288. The required run rate is 5.78 which is quite manageable in these times of T20 cricket.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: Pace bowlers bring India back into the game by grabbing quick wickets in end. However, it is not going to be an easy task for India as the pressure of being 2-0 down in the series will play in the minds of Indian batters. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will open the innings for India and will look to dominate the new hard ball. South Africa 287 All Out!

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: Prasidh to Pretorius | OUT ! Caught by Suryakumar Yadav at deep mid-wicket!! Slower ball floated up on off, it’s been miscued by Pretorius and it’s a comfortable catch at deep midwicket. Wanted to slog hard, was made to wait and eventually gets it off the toe-end. SA 272/7 (47.2)

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Crunched! Slower one, on a length and bowled wider. Dwaine Pretorius stands back and just slaps it through extra cover for a boundary. SA 269/6 (46.3)