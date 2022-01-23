IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd ODI Latest CRICKET UPDATES

India get another wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo after dismissing set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | India dismiss set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | Jasprit Bumrah removes Quinton de Kock and gets the all important wicket for Team India | Quinton de Kock gets to his 22nd ODI Century against India as he sets his sight for a big score against India after losing out three top order batsmen in the process. Also Read - India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Aggressive Send-off To Temba Bavuma After Brilliant Run-out By KL Rahul, Watch Video

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

The Proteas were able to chase down 288 in relatively comfortable fashion with a 132-run opening partnership between Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) setting them on their way before Temba Bavuma (35), Aiden Markram (37*) and Rassie van der Dussen (37*) all played their part in the success. Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 23 Sunday

India will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash after suffering a second defeat in two games to South Africa and the pressure is well and truly on in this final game against the Proteas. The Indians did a decent job with the bat to set 288 to win but their bowling unit could not take enough wickets to really ask questions of the South African batting line-up and they must improve with the ball in this final clash.

Check Live India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Score & Updates here

Live Updates

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Crunched! Slower one, on a length and bowled wider. Dwaine Pretorius stands back and just slaps it through extra cover for a boundary. SA 269/6 (46.3)

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! This is angled onto the pads and David Miller whips it powerfully into the backward square leg fence. SA 263/6 (46.5)

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: After the triple setback, South Africa has been cautious with David Miller and Dwaine Pretorius at the crease. India hold advantage as both the teams prepare for the last 5 overs of the South Africa innings. The Proteas eye 290. SA 257/6 (45)

  • 5:34 PM IST

    | STAT ATTACK |


    Chahal in ODIs in SA

    2018 series: 52.1 overs | 16 wkts | Avg 16.37 | SR 19.5
    2022 series: 29 overs | 3 wkts | Avg 49 | SR 58
  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Brilliant timing! A wide yorker by Prasidh Krishna and Dwaine Pretorius digs it out brilliantly. It beats the man at point. Deepak Chahar gets around from third man but cannot get there. 250 up! SA 252/6 (43.4)

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius gets one away now! Flatter, on middle. He heaves it to the mid-wicket fence. SA 246/6 (42.5)

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: RUN OUT! India get another one and Andile Phehlukwayo has to walk back! Flatter, on the body. Miller turns it towards mid-wicket. Andile Phehlukwayo is a bit hesitant at first but goes for the single. Shreyas Iyer though is not late in getting to the ball. He pounces on it and throws it to Rishabh Pant, who whips the bails off. Andile Phehlukwayo puts in a dive and the TV umpire is called but he feels that he is out. Yup, the replay confirms that despite the dive, Andile Phehlukwayo is well short. Dwaine Pretorious comes in ! India on a roll ! SA 228/6 (40.1)

  • 5:17 PM IST
    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: 40 overs of play have been completed ! When it looked like South Africa will be banking on a 350+ score, India fought back and dent the host’s advancement in style. Two quick wickets shifted the momentum from the Proteas to the visitors in a blink of an eye. India now would be looking to restrict them somewhere in the 270s. Miller and Phehlukwayo need to get hold of the innings. SA 228/5 (40)
  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: Chahal to Van der Dussen | OUT ! TAKEN! What a catch! South Africa lose both their set batters and India have a real opportunity now to get things tightened up. Tossed up, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen takes on the slog sweep and hits it square, towards deep mid-wicket. The ball goes flat and there’s not much timing on it. Shreyas Iyer races in from the fence and dives down to his right to take a peach of a catch. Yuzvendra Chahal does get the wicket and he is elated. Andile Phehlukwayo comes in ! India fightback ! SA 219/5 (37)

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: Bumrah to De Kock | OUT !! Jasprit Bumrah is brought back in and does strike right away! 125kph, short of length, de Kock rocks back to pull and gets it off the bottom half of the bat. Dhawan moves to his right from deep square leg and takes a calm catch in front of the boundary rope. End of a brilliant knock from the South African wicketkeeper-batter. David Miller is the new man in ! SA 214/4 (34.4)