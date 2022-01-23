IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd ODI Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Deepak Chahar doing what he did in Sri Lanka. Giving India cricket fans HOPE! Brilliant fightback from the all rounder. Keshav Maharaj picks Kohli's wicket for the second time in the series as the master batter walks back to the pavilion after a well made 65. Shikhar Dhawan departs after scoring a well made 61 off 73 balls. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan bring up 50 partnership. KL Rahul departs cheaply after Ngidi draws first blood for the Proteas. South Africa gets two back to back wickets as South Africa gets all out on 287. India will look to avoid 3-0 whitewash against the Proteas. Prasidh Krishna sends Dwaine Pretorious back to the pavilion, as India claim 7th wicket. India get another wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo after dismissing set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal | The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | India dismiss set batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession through Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. The visitors are right back in the game and would be looking to maintain the momentum at Newlands, Cape Town | Jasprit Bumrah removes Quinton de Kock and gets the all important wicket for Team India | Quinton de Kock gets to his 22nd ODI Century against India as he sets his sight for a big score against India after losing out three top order batsmen in the process.

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash.

